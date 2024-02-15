Anthony Weaver on Jalen Ramsey: He’s your ultimate chess piece

Jalen Ramsey’s first season with the Miami Dolphins included three interceptions while just one touchdown was thrown with him in coverage. Quarterbacks completed 19 of 36 attempts while targeting him in coverage.

The three-time First-team All-Pro had a solid season, but considering that he was targetted less than 10% of the time while in coverage, we all hoped he’d be more involved in Vic Fangio’s defense.

That said, first-year coordinator Anthony Weaver praised Ramsey in his opening press conference, and it sounds like he’ll be used a bit differently after playing 78% of snaps at right wide corner in 2023.

“I mean, it’s Jalen Ramsey, come on now,” Weaver said. “You talk about prototype corners, he is that. Size, length, speed, competitiveness. The thing about him is I think he is your ultimate chess piece. So to have him just sit outside and be a field corner or boundary corner or something like that is a detriment to him.

"We have to move him around to have him be most impactful and we're committed to that."

“We got to find ways to move him around where he can be most impactful. We’re committed to doing that.”

Ramsey finished the year with three interceptions, two coming when he was targetted a season-high 10 times by Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell. He was targeted an average of 3.6 times per game during the regular season.

The Dolphins didn’t have a bad defense in 2023, but looking ahead, Ramsey has a cap hit of $27 million next season and — as of now — Xavien Howard has a cap hit of $26 million.

Considering that two of Miami’s top four cap hits are cornerbacks, putting the duo involved, instead of allowing opposing offenses to isolate them and attack weaknesses, is one of Weaver’s top priorities.