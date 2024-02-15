Dolphins fans sound off on the most overrated player of the past!

Last night I asked the question-

What PAST Miami Dolphins player that the fan base loves or at least remembers in a positive manner do you think is overrated to at least some degree and why?

Below are some of your answers-

daytonadolfan points out a couple of expensive free-agent wideouts.

Brandon Marshal comes to mind and Mike Wallace perhaps?

Bill Moody was thinking along the same lines as Tona.

Brandon Marshall - For all the hype, he’s best remembered for his 3 TDs in the damn Pro Bowl.

holland182.0 is not a fan of offensive tackles that don’t score much or... at all.

Richmond Webb _ people act like he was so good but that pickle-fart didn’t score a single touchdown in his whole career . . . what’s up with that

dedstrk316 doesn't like guys that are oft-injured.

I keep going back to Incognito, Pouncey, Armstead. Pouncey was good for a time but, like Armstead, was hurt too much. I never liked him or Incognito much.

MIAMI235 didn’t think Suh was all that.

Ndamukong Suh

sdphinsfan has a laundry list of guys.

Man...that list is long. Jackie Shipp Hugh Green Keith Byars Jake Long (this one needs some qualification because of injury. He was great for short amount of time, but nowhere near what he could have been if he could’ve stayed healthy). Karlos Dansby Brandon Albert Etc, Etc, Etc.....

finfanfromsiam asks a question...

Karlos Dansby?

Dolfanjoe was hoping for more from the free agent.

Let's go back, Hugh Green! Monster for Tampa Bay. came to Miami maybe a little past prime but still going to be our Saviour. He could not stay healthy and it seemed to end his career. But of course, he was not the only one....................

72Phins4ever was not a fan of “Smokin’ Jay”.

Jay Cutler.

Reid305 would like to second that!

Cutler, despise him.

Yarganaught was not a fan of the headaches.

So many WRs to choose from... I’ve forgotten some of them (Ochocinco, Boston, and the other one who turned out to be a headcase). But I’d lump in some other players who may be a bit more controversial, like Keith Buyers, that TE we signed from Philly. He was good... but didn’t translate into more wins, IMO. The most hyped player in my book is Ricky Williams. Even more so than that RB we had a few years ago who would put up 200 yards and disappear. Ricky was the Offense, week in and week out. And he fit in well with Dave Pornstache’s playbook: Run, Run, Pass, Punt. But alas, it wasn’t enough.

Call_for_the_Priest’77 chose a QB who is about to be on his third team.

Since this question deals with players who were generally appreciated for their contributions to the team, I’m going to say the most overrated player was Ryan Tannehill. I remember all the hype about us getting him after hiring Mike Sherman as our OC (who was one of RT’s coaches in college). We drafted him at #8 OA. He was supposed to lead us out of our millennial mediocrity but never rose above it. Starting one’s career for the Philbin era Dolphins was certainly not a fast track to success. Neither was being a tackling dummy for salivating pass rushers slashing their way through porous offensive lines to the point where he would pass blood through his kidneys! Apart from Brett Favre, I can’t think of a more durable QB than RT! Still, we kept hoping for more out of our top #10 pick, who was supposed to be much better than Russell Wilson (who went in the third round and superbowl success in Seattle). Being overrated is often not the fault of the player as much as it is the team’s and fan’s expectations that are too high. I think most of us respect RT for his efforts here but feel like he could have done better with what he had to work with. I would also say that fans of his play in Tennessee over the last five years or so would say about the same.

coluccim had a WR and TE in mind.

Jarvis Landry and Charles Clay come to mind

SlayerNation1 didn't like his bagels, maybe?

- Vontae Davis - Suh always looked lazy and overpaid - Landry got too much hype for being associated with early OBJ, he was the only interesting player -Sammy Smith, I never see anyone like him with an ability to fumble on the goal line, he was hyped up coming out of college -John Offerdahl was a fan favorite but not great

Jason Kuruvilla is not a Bell fan.

Yeremiah Bell!!!!!

There were certainly some names in there that I expected to see along with some that surprised me but that’s what makes it your post. Thank you again to everyone who took the time to answer our question of the day. Check back with us on Saturday evening for another PQOTD post.