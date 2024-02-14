Former Miami Dolphins DE Cameron Wake eligible for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 was announced at the NFL Honors award show nearly one week ago. Seven new inductees will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio later this summer. Notable names include former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dwight Freeney, former Chicago Bears return specialist Devin Hester, former Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson, former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, and former Carolina Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers.

Besides that list of legendary NFL players, a new list was presented to fans across the globe — the list of Pro Football Hall of Fame eligible players which will be voted on to decide the class of 2025. On that list, alongside greats like former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Marshal Yanda, former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Staley is an all time Miami Dolphins stud, defensive end Cameron Wake.

In his 11-year career, which included ten seasons in the aqua and orange, plus one season with the Tennessee Titans, Wake played in 155 games with 126 games started. He amassed 364 tackles, 100.5 sacks, 99 tackles for loss, 22 forced fumbles and even an interception.

While his counting stats don’t immediately jump off the page, his average of 0.65 sacks per game is significantly higher than that of two members of the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class — Dwight Freeney (0.58 sacks per game) and Julius Peppers (0.60 sacks per game).

Cameron Wake will most likely not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, but do you think that he eventually gets the call and is given his opportunity to don the gold jacket that is given to those immortalized in Canton, Ohio forever? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13!