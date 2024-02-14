Phinsider Question Of The Day: Most Overrated Past Player Edition

Any team that has been around as long as or Miami Dolphins has been through more players than any of us can remember. Many of those same players are not memorable more than likely because they either rarely saw the field or when they did get in the game they were otherwise underwhelming. Then there are those players that we all remember or at least know about and have heard about if we are not old enough to have seen or remember seeing them play. Then there are those players that it seems like the fan base in general has super fond memories of but your memories of that very same player are not so positive for whatever reason. It’s easy when nestalgia kicks in to remember certain things as being better than they actually were.

Tonights question does NOT focus on current players but players from the past that the majority of the fan base seems to prop up in a positive manner.

So this evening’s question of the day is- What PAST Miami Dolphins player that the fan base loves or at least remembers in a positive manner do you think is overrated to at least some degree and why?

Please give us your answers and thoughts in the comments section below-