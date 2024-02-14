DeShawn Shead set to join Miami Dolphins defensive coaching staff

The Miami Dolphins continue to add key pieces to their coaching staff.

Shortly after Mike McDaniel added former Hawaii offensive coordinator Roman Sapolu to his staff, the team announced another vital piece who will be joining Miami’s coaching staff, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

According to Bleacher Report’s NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Seattle Seahawks defensive back and assistant DBs coach DeShawn Shead will join Anthony Weaver’s coaching staff.

#Seahawks assistant DBs coach DeShawn Shead will be joining Mike McDaniels’ staff on the #Dolphins.



Shead was a key member of Seattle’s secondary during the Legion of Boom days and won a Super Bowl.



He was very well liked and respected by members of the Seahawks’ secondary. pic.twitter.com/YXuad207lt — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 14, 2024

Shead, 34, played eight seasons in the NFL, most of which came with the Seattle Seahawks (2012-2017). There, he was well-respected throughout the locker room, eventually becoming part of Pete Carroll’s coaching staff in 2021.

“He’s always been one of our favorite guys... hardworking, dedicated, smart, creative, and tough, he had all the elements we love in the program’s big chip on his shoulder...I expect really great things from him... Down the road, we’re going to see DeShawn Shead do some really great things.”

pete carroll speaks highly of deShawn shead pic.twitter.com/STuMP3YH1J — josh houtz (@houtz) February 14, 2024

Shead took to Instagram to show his gratitude for Pete Carroll and the Seahawks organization.

I had an amazing journey here in Seattle! Met my wife @mrs_jshead , had 3 amazing kids, started my NFL career, became a Super Bowl champion, made life long friends and started my coaching career! I want to thank @petecarroll , all my former teammates and players, everyone I’ve connected with in Seattle, the @12s and the whole @seahawks organization for an amazing 12yrs! With that being said, I’m excited and can’t wait to continue my coaching career with the Miami Dolphins next season!! #TMC #finsup

What position group Shead will coach has yet to be announced. But based on his playing history and the Dolphins opening with Joe Kasper leaving for Philadelphia, it’s safe to assume it could be in Miami’s secondary. Whether that be at safety or as a defensive backs coach has yet to be determined.

One thing that has been determined, however, is Mike McDaniel’s willingness to get better and continue to improve on both sides of the football. Bringing in a guy like Shead, who has experience playing in the league, seems like an A+ move. A move that should make everyone in Miami’s secondary that much better.

