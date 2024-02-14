Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Patriots to hire Tiquan Underwood as assistant wide receivers coach - Pats Pulpit

New England will add another familiar face to its coaching staff.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: Will McDonald frustrated with role in first year. - Gang Green Nation

Can McDonald use his frustration to motivate him for a second year leap?





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

Josh Allen hints at Stefon Diggs’ return to Bills on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ - Buffalo Rumblings

Could it be true, despite so many outlets and fans believing otherwise?

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

Final report cards for Ravens 2023 rookie class: Zay Flowers exceeded expectations, Keaton Mitchell electrifies - Baltimore Beatdown

Grading the inaugural seasons of the first-year pros that spent time on the 53-man roster.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Pittsburgh Steelers expected to pursue QB Ryan Tannehill - Behind the Steel Curtain

Pittsburgh expected to pursue the veteran quarterback





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Tee Higgins calls Bengals’ Joe Burrow “one of the best QBs in the league” - Cincy Jungle

"And I don’t see anybody that is better than him if you ask me."





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns contracts: Rumor update on Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry deals - Dawgs By Nature

The Browns bosses are in line for extensions

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Analyzing Texans’ GM Nick Caserio’s Draft Strategy and Habits - Battle Red Blog

Houston Texans top tactics to team building through the draft





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Report: Titans hire Bo Hardegree as QB coach - Music City Miracles

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis reportedly has a new quarterbacks coach





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

Tweets of the week: PFF names Devin Lloyd as Jaguars’ ‘most improved player’, Fred Taylor’s response to HOF, and more - Big Cat Country

A roundup of Jaguars highlights, hype, and more from Twitter this week





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

Colts free agent decision: Gardner Minshew - Stampede Blue

The main quarterback of 2023 needs a new contract. Will it come with the Colts?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

Report: Broncos hire Jim Leonhard to be their defensive backs coach - Mile High Report

The Broncos who lost Christian Parker to the Eagles have replaced him with Jim Leonhard who will take over as the defensive backs coach.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers expected to hire former 49ers lB NaVorro Bowman as LBs coach - Bolts From The Blue

NaVorro Bowman was named a First-Team All-Pro in three consecutive seasons under Jim Harbaugh with the 49ers.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Tight end Michael Mayer may be one to watch in Luke Getsy’s offense - Silver And Black Pride

Las Vegas Raiders’ new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy made tight end a point of emphasis with the Chicago Bears





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs News: Clark Hunt expects Andy Reid back for a 2024 three-peat - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City’s head coach deflects direct questions about retirement — but those around him expect him back.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

‘Keep an eye on Big Blue’ to move up for QB in 2024 NFL Draft - Big Blue View

NFL insiders think Joe Schoen might want to move up for a successor to Daniel Jones





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Haason Reddick trade rumors: Eagles give permission for him to seek trade - Bleeding Green Nation

Philadelphia’s top edge rusher might not return next season.





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys fans should feel good about Mike Zimmer hire - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys hire of Mike Zimmer is making the best of the situation that they were in, and may turn out to be a great move.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

Commanders fans grade the hiring of Quinn, Kingsbury and Whitt - Hogs Haven

Survey results!!

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Jordan Love said Aaron Jones was freestyling vs. Cowboys during playoff game - Acme Packing Company

Packers QB Jordan Love said Aaron Jones took it upon himself to block Micah Parsons in the Packers’ playoff win over the Cowboys.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

Maxx Crosby gives Lions OT Penei Sewell the highest of compliments - Pride Of Detroit

Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby had to give it up for Detroit Lions RT Penei Sewell, who he named one of the two best tackles in the NFL.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

It would take a ‘crazy’ & historic haul’ for Bears to trade the 1st pick - Windy City Gridiron

We check in on the latest reports from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Jeremy Folwer.





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

Justin Jefferson wants to “break the bank” in Minnesota - Daily Norseman

Both halves of this are important

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints Reacts Results: What grade do you give the hiring of Klint Kubiak for offensive coordinator? - Canal Street Chronicles

49% of voters said...





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

Matt Ryan thinks Raheem Morris will `find a way to get the most out of’ Falcons roster as head coach - The Falcoholic

Ryan knows Morris well from their time together in Atlanta, and the former Falcons QB is a believer in the team’s new head coach.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Julius Peppers elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame on first ballot - Cat Scratch Reader

The former star pass rusher will now be enshrined in Canton





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Can Baker Mayfield lead the Bucs to a Super Bowl? - Bucs Nation

Bucs fans vote on this week’s poll question.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl 58: Patrick Mahomes rips the Niners hearts out - Niners Nation

A gut-wrenching loss for the San Francisco 49ers to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of Super Bowl 58





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Shouldn’t the Cardinals add a veteran defensive advisor to the 2024 coaching staff? - Revenge of the Birds

Other new coaches are doing it, why not the Cardinals?





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Update: Ryan Grubb leaving Alabama for Seahawks offensive coordinator job - Field Gulls

The Seahawks finally have their OC, and it’s the man who guided the Washington Huskies offense to a national championship appearance.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams offseason: What does LA need to do to get back to the Super Bowl? - Turf Show Times

What do the Rams need to do this offseason to make Super Bowl in 2025?