Report: Dolphins adding former Hawaii offensive coordinator to coaching staff

Most of our attention has gone to the defensive side of the football as first-year coordinator Anthony Weaver continues to build out his staff. That said, the Miami Dolphins are making changes on the offensive side of the ball, too.

The Star Advertiser reported Sunday that Hawaii football offensive coordinator Roman Sapolu is expected to join the Miami Dolphins coaching staff. He spent two years with the Rainbow Warriors as the OC and offensive line coach.

Before his time in Hawai’i, he was the offensive line coach and run game coordinator for two years at Fresno State, and he was named to the 247 Sports “30 Under 30 List” in 2020.

He played four college football seasons at Oregon State, helping the team win the 2013 Hawaii Bowl. His father, Jesse Sapolu, was an All-American at Hawaii and won four Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.

Keep in mind that this was the first time we’ve heard Sapolu’s name linked to the Dolphins, and it’s not yet clear what his role could be on Mike McDaniel’s coaching staff.