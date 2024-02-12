 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

More coaching changes: Renaldo Hill and Sam Madison won’t return next season

Miami’s defensive coaching staff will look much different under first-year coordinator Anthony Weaver.

By Jacob Mendel
NFL: Miami Dolphins Rookie Minicamp Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Madison and Renaldo Hill won’t return to the Miami Dolphins coaching staff next season. The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported the news shortly after Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Brian Duker was hired as secondary coach and pass game coordinator.

Hill, 45, was Miami’s pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach under Vic Fangio after two seasons as defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. He was an assistant defensive backs coach for the Dolphins in 2018 and played for the franchise from 2006-08.

Madison, meanwhile, spent two seasons as cornerbacks coach and pass game specialist in South Florida. He was drafted by the Dolphins in the second round of the 1997 draft, spending nine seasons with the franchise.

Miami’s 223.5 passing yards allowed per game ranked No. 15, but that number ballooned to 312 yards over the season’s final three games. The Dolphins featured the seventh-best run defense, allowing 99.8 rushing yards per game in 2023.

