NFL Mock Draft 2024: PFF new two-round mock after Super Bowl 58

The Super Bowl ended the 2023-2024 NFL season last night as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, claiming their second-straight Lombardi Trophy. With all 32 teams now into their offseason plans, it is officially time to move to free agent scouting and the always popular mock draft season. Between now and April’s three-day college-prospect selection process, we will see mock drafts provide multiple potential targets for each NFL team, trying to predict what will happen during the Draft.

The Miami Dolphins will be an interesting team this offseason. Despite several top-tier players scheduled to hit free agency, they are projected to be well over the salary cap. They also have to figure out what they are going to do with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is slated to enter the 2024 season on the final year of his rookie contract. And, whatever the future of Tagovailoa, the team has to find a way to better the protection for the quarterback in 2024.

Trevor Sikkema from Pro Football Focus released a post-Super Bowl NFL Mock Draft on Monday, and his focus for the Dolphins was clearly on fixing the offensive line.

Miami’s first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is the 21st selection. There, Sikkema projects Miami to land Oklahoma tackle Tyler Guyton. He explains of the pick, “The list of first-round targets for the Dolphins should start and end with the offensive line. As just a one-year starter, Guyton’s fundamentals need work, but his athletic potential is through the roof.”

Adding a tackle, one who could take a little time to develop behind Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, makes sense for the Dolphins. They could ask him to kick inside, playing guard next to Armstead as a rookie, before moving him outside when the veteran retires. It is the same move the Dolphins did with tackle Laremy Tunsil when they selected him in the first round, moving him to left guard next to Brandon Albert for a year. It could be the right move for the Dolphins here.

Sikkema was not done with his mock draft after just one round, however, and he was not done with Miami addressing the offensive line. According to the mock, the Dolphins turn around and use the 53rd-overall pick to select Connecticut offensive lineman Christian Haynes. Adding a tackle in the first round and a guard in the second gives the Dolphins the reinforcements for the offensive line they need. Haynes has played well in a UConn offense that has similarities to Miami’s offensive scheme, and Haynes could immediately plug into the offensive line and find success.

How would you feel about the Dolphins selecting a tackle and a guard with their first two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft?