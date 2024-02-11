 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl 58 prop bets: Taylor Swift theme dominates DraftKings Sportsbook side bets

The normal Super Bowl prop bets see the addition of a Taylor Swift inspired theme.

By Kevin Nogle
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Super Bowl kicks off tonight, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers facing off for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Tonight’s Super Bowl LVIII is a repeat of four years ago, with the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The Super Bowl is one of the top betting events of the year and, while every game throughout the season has prop bets associated, the Super Bowl takes pro betting to a new level. Before today’s game kicks off, we take a look at some of the prop bets available at DraftKings Sportsbook, including an entire section themed on Taylor Swift song and albums.

All of these odds were as of 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Coin Toss

Heads +100
Tails +100

Chiefs win +100
49ers win +100

Gatorade Color

Purple +200
Red +275
Orange +300
Blue +400
Yellow/Green +500
Clear +900
No Gatorade Bath +1200

Scorigami

Yes +2000
No -1000

Jersey Numbers

Jersey number of first touchdown scorer

Over 22.5 -115
Under 22.5 -105

Jersey number of last touchdown scorer

Over 22.5 -110
Under 22.5 -110

Combined jersey total number of all touchdown scorers

Over 136.5 -110
Under 136.5 -110

Passing Props

Brock Purdy - 247.5 passing yards

Over -120
Under -110

Brock Purdy - 1.5 passing touchdowns

Over -135
Under +105

Brock Purdy - Perfect (158.3) passer rating

Yes +4000
No -20000

Brock Purdy - 37.5 yards longest completion

Over -105
Under -125

Brock Purdy - 0.5 interceptions

Over -135
Under +105

Patrick Mahomes - 262.5 passing yards

Over -115
Under -115

Patrick Mahomes - 1.5 passing touchdowns

Over -166
Under +130

Patrick Mahomes - Perfect (158.3) passer rating

Yes +6000
No -20000

Patrick Mahomes - 36.5 yards longest completion

Over -110
Under -120

Patrick Mahomes - 0.5 interceptions

Over -120
Under -110

Any quarterback over 350+ passing yards

Yes +360
No -500

2.5 total players with a pass attempt

Over +164
Under -198

Rush Props

Total Chiefs players with rush attempts

Over 3.5 -250
Under 3.5 +200

Total Chiefs rush attempts

Over 22.5 -120
Unver 22.5 +100

Total 49ers players with rush attempts

Over 4.5 +175
Under 4.5 -225

Total 49ers rush attempts

Over 26.5 -120
Under 26.5 +100

Team with most rushing yards

49ers -175
Chiefs +145

Brock Purdy - 12.5 rushing yards

Over -115
Under -115

Christian McCaffrey - 91.5 rushing yards

Over -115
Under -115

Deebo Samuel - 16.5 rushing yards

Over -130
Under +100

Elijah Mitchell - 4.5 rushing yards

Over -115
Under -115

Isiah Pacheco - 65.5 rushing yards

Over -125
Under -105

Patrick Mahomes - 26.5 rushing yards

Over -125
Under -105

Any player 150+ rushing yards

Yes +650
No -1100

Chiefs total rushing yards - 103.5 yards

Over +100
Under -120

49ers total rushing yards - 127.5 yards

Over -105
Under -115

Most combined receiving and rushing yards

49ers -110
Chiefs -110

Total rushing yards - 230.5 yards

Over -130
Under +110

Rushing Touchdowns

Line set at 0.5 touchdowns

Brock Purdy - Over +650; Under -1150
Christian McCaffrey - Over -145; Under +114
Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Over +600; Under -1050
Isiah Pacheco - Over +110; Under -140
Patrick Mahomes - Over +400; Under -620

Receiving Touchdowns

Line set at 0.5 touchdowns

Brandon Aiyuk - Over +175; Under -230
Deebo Samuel - Over +175; Under -230
George Kittle - Over +185; Under -245
Isiah Pacheco - Over +600; Under -1050
Rashee Rice - Over +140; Under -180
Travis Kelce - Over +100; Under -130

Defense

Player sacks - Line set at 0.25 sacks

Arik Armstead - Over +170; Under -210
Chase Young - Over +250; Under -330
Chris Jones (KC) - Over +140; Under -170
George Karlaftis - Over +110; Under -140
Javon Hargrave - Over +195; Under -245
Mike Danna - Over +215; Under -280
Nick Bosa - Over -110; Under -120
Tershawn Wharton - Over +330; Under -450

Will a safety be scored?

Yes +1000
No -2000

Chiefs safety scored

Yes +1600
No -4000

49ers safety scored

Yes +2200

Will there be a pick six?

Yes +475
No -800

Kicking

Field Goals Made - Line set at 1.5

Harrison Butker - Over -130; Under +100
Jake Moody - Over -110; Under -120

Both teams score 1+ field goal

Yes -180
No +150

Both teams score 2+ field goals

Yes +300
No - 400

Both teams make 33+ yard field goal

Yes -170
No +135

Doink - Will any kick hit the uprights?

Yes +650

Will there be a blocked punt?

Yes +2500

Will there be a missed field goal or extra point?

Yes -130
No +100

Taylor Swift Themes

22: Will any quarter have 22+ points scored?
Yes +400

Anti-Hero: Will Brock Purdy through for 250+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns?
Yes +200

Blank Space: Will Travis Kelce score an octopus (touchdown and two-point conversion)?
Yes +3000

Deja Vu: Will Chiefs win by exactly 11 points?
Yes +3000

Fearless: Will Brock Purdy have 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing touchdowns, and the 49ers win?
Yes +1000

Fifteen: Will Patrick Mahomes have 15+ rushing yards and 215+ passing yards?
Yes -140

Friendship Bracelets: Will Travis Kelce or Kyle Juszczyk score the first touchdown?
Yes +600

Gold Rush: Will the 49ers score 40+ points?
Yes +750

How You Get the Girl: Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown in each half?
Yes +950

I Knew You Were Trouble: Will Christian McCaffrey have a combined 150 yards receiving and rushing?
Yes +160

Is It Over Now?: Will Chiefs lead by 14+ points?
Yes +250

Karma: Will Travis Kelce have no receptions and the 49ers win?
Yes +3000

Look What You Made Me Do: Will the Chiefs trail in the fourth quarter and win the game?
Yes +500

Love Story: Will the Chiefs win with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce combining for all of Kansas City’s touchdowns?
Yes +500

Mastermind: Will the 49ers win and have 200+ rushing yards?
Yes +600

Mine: Will Travis Kelce have 87+ receiving yards?
Yes +190

Red: Will the Chiefs score 22+ points in the first half?
Yes +1000

Run: Will Travis Kelce have 5+ rushing yards?
Yes +1000

Seven: Will the winning margin be exactly seven points?
Yes +700

Shake It Off: Will the 49ers score first but the Chiefs win?
Yes +350

The Last Great American Dynasty: Will the Chiefs win by 22+ points?
Yes +1200

Today Was a Fairytale: Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown and the Chiefs win?
Yes +240

Two is Better Than One: Will there be two successful two-point conversions?
Yes +1200

Wildest Dreams: Will Travis Kelce score the first and last touchdown?
Yes +2500

You Belong with Rashee: Will Travis Kelce or Rashee Rice score a touchdown in the first half?
Yes +120

You Need to Calm Down: Will Brock Purdy have 200+ first-half passing yards?
Yes +800

MVP

Patrick Mahomes +125
Brock Purdy +235
Christian McCaffrey +450
Travis Kelce +1200
Deebo Samuel +2000
Isiah Pacheco +2500
Rashee Rice +5000
Brandon Aiyuk +6000
George Kittle +6000
Nick Bosa +7500
George Karlaftis +10000
Chris Jones +10000
Fred Warner +12000
L’Jarius Sneed +15000
Willie Gay +16000
Mike Edwards +20000
Chase Young +20000
Sam Darnold +20000
Dre Greenlaw +20000
Trent McDuffie +20000
Charvarius Ward +20000
Justin Reid +25000
Marquez Valdes-Santling +25000
Elijah Mitchell +25000
Nick Bolton +25000
Arik Armstead +25000
Jordan Mason +30000
Javon Hargrave +30000
Randy Gregory +30000
Javon Kinlaw +30000
Blaine Gabbert +30000
Harrison Butker +30000
Kyle Juszczyk +30000
Jake Moody +35000
Jauan Jennings +35000
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +35000
Mike Danna +40000
Leo Chenal +40000
Skyy Moore +40000
Charlie Woerner +40000
Justin Watson +40000
Drue Tranquill +40000
Ji’Ayir Brown +50000
Mecole Hardman +50000
Ronnie Bell +50000
Noah Gray +50000
La’Mical Perine +50000
Justyn Ross +50000
Chris Conley +50000
Brayden Willis +50000
Blake Bell +50000
Treshawn Wharton +50000
Richie James Jr. +50000
Deommodore Lenoir +50000
Ambry Thomas +50000
Kadarius Toney +50000
Jaylen Watson +50000
Ray-Ray McCloud +50000
Tashaun Gipson Jr. +50000
Logan Ray +80000
Joshua Williams +80000
Sebastian Joseph-Day +80000
Trey Smith +80000
Trent Williams +80000
Spencer Burford +80000
Kevin Givens +80000
Oren Burks +80000
Nick Allegretti +80000
Jawaan Taylor +80000
Jake Brendel +80000
Donovan Smith +80000
Creed Humphrey +80000
Colton McKivitz +80000
Aaron Banks +80000
Chamarri Conner +80000
Mike Pennel +80000
Tommy Townsend +100000
Mitch Wishnowsky +100000

MVP - Quarterback vs. Field

Quarterback -250
Any other position +200

Super Bowl LIV Repeat

Any player 150+ combined rushing and receiving yards

Yes -105
No -115

Offensive lineman score a touchdown

Yes +3500

Travis Kelce 20+ first quarter receiving yards

Yes -110

Nick Bosa 1+ sacks and Fred Warner 7+ tackles/assists

Yes +175

Kyle Juszczyk 35+ receiving yards

Yes +300

Deebo Samuel 50+ rushing yards and 35+ receiving yards

Yes +400

Travis Kelce 1+ rushing yards

Yes +400

Patrick Mahomes first quarter rushing touchdown

Yes +1200

