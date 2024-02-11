Super Bowl 58 prop bets: Taylor Swift theme dominates DraftKings Sportsbook side bets

The Super Bowl kicks off tonight, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers facing off for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Tonight’s Super Bowl LVIII is a repeat of four years ago, with the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The Super Bowl is one of the top betting events of the year and, while every game throughout the season has prop bets associated, the Super Bowl takes pro betting to a new level. Before today’s game kicks off, we take a look at some of the prop bets available at DraftKings Sportsbook, including an entire section themed on Taylor Swift song and albums.

All of these odds were as of 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Coin Toss

Heads +100

Tails +100

Chiefs win +100

49ers win +100

Gatorade Color

Purple +200

Red +275

Orange +300

Blue +400

Yellow/Green +500

Clear +900

No Gatorade Bath +1200

Scorigami

Yes +2000

No -1000

Jersey Numbers

Jersey number of first touchdown scorer

Over 22.5 -115

Under 22.5 -105

Jersey number of last touchdown scorer

Over 22.5 -110

Under 22.5 -110

Combined jersey total number of all touchdown scorers

Over 136.5 -110

Under 136.5 -110

Passing Props

Brock Purdy - 247.5 passing yards

Over -120

Under -110

Brock Purdy - 1.5 passing touchdowns

Over -135

Under +105

Brock Purdy - Perfect (158.3) passer rating

Yes +4000

No -20000

Brock Purdy - 37.5 yards longest completion

Over -105

Under -125

Brock Purdy - 0.5 interceptions

Over -135

Under +105

Patrick Mahomes - 262.5 passing yards

Over -115

Under -115

Patrick Mahomes - 1.5 passing touchdowns

Over -166

Under +130

Patrick Mahomes - Perfect (158.3) passer rating

Yes +6000

No -20000

Patrick Mahomes - 36.5 yards longest completion

Over -110

Under -120

Patrick Mahomes - 0.5 interceptions

Over -120

Under -110

Any quarterback over 350+ passing yards

Yes +360

No -500

2.5 total players with a pass attempt

Over +164

Under -198

Rush Props

Total Chiefs players with rush attempts

Over 3.5 -250

Under 3.5 +200

Total Chiefs rush attempts

Over 22.5 -120

Unver 22.5 +100

Total 49ers players with rush attempts

Over 4.5 +175

Under 4.5 -225

Total 49ers rush attempts

Over 26.5 -120

Under 26.5 +100

Team with most rushing yards

49ers -175

Chiefs +145

Brock Purdy - 12.5 rushing yards

Over -115

Under -115

Christian McCaffrey - 91.5 rushing yards

Over -115

Under -115

Deebo Samuel - 16.5 rushing yards

Over -130

Under +100

Elijah Mitchell - 4.5 rushing yards

Over -115

Under -115

Isiah Pacheco - 65.5 rushing yards

Over -125

Under -105

Patrick Mahomes - 26.5 rushing yards

Over -125

Under -105

Any player 150+ rushing yards

Yes +650

No -1100

Chiefs total rushing yards - 103.5 yards

Over +100

Under -120

49ers total rushing yards - 127.5 yards

Over -105

Under -115

Most combined receiving and rushing yards

49ers -110

Chiefs -110

Total rushing yards - 230.5 yards

Over -130

Under +110

Rushing Touchdowns

Line set at 0.5 touchdowns

Brock Purdy - Over +650; Under -1150

Christian McCaffrey - Over -145; Under +114

Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Over +600; Under -1050

Isiah Pacheco - Over +110; Under -140

Patrick Mahomes - Over +400; Under -620

Receiving Touchdowns

Line set at 0.5 touchdowns

Brandon Aiyuk - Over +175; Under -230

Deebo Samuel - Over +175; Under -230

George Kittle - Over +185; Under -245

Isiah Pacheco - Over +600; Under -1050

Rashee Rice - Over +140; Under -180

Travis Kelce - Over +100; Under -130

Defense

Player sacks - Line set at 0.25 sacks

Arik Armstead - Over +170; Under -210

Chase Young - Over +250; Under -330

Chris Jones (KC) - Over +140; Under -170

George Karlaftis - Over +110; Under -140

Javon Hargrave - Over +195; Under -245

Mike Danna - Over +215; Under -280

Nick Bosa - Over -110; Under -120

Tershawn Wharton - Over +330; Under -450

Will a safety be scored?

Yes +1000

No -2000

Chiefs safety scored

Yes +1600

No -4000

49ers safety scored

Yes +2200

Will there be a pick six?

Yes +475

No -800

Kicking

Field Goals Made - Line set at 1.5

Harrison Butker - Over -130; Under +100

Jake Moody - Over -110; Under -120

Both teams score 1+ field goal

Yes -180

No +150

Both teams score 2+ field goals

Yes +300

No - 400

Both teams make 33+ yard field goal

Yes -170

No +135

Doink - Will any kick hit the uprights?

Yes +650

Will there be a blocked punt?

Yes +2500

Will there be a missed field goal or extra point?

Yes -130

No +100

Taylor Swift Themes

22: Will any quarter have 22+ points scored?

Yes +400

Anti-Hero: Will Brock Purdy through for 250+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns?

Yes +200

Blank Space: Will Travis Kelce score an octopus (touchdown and two-point conversion)?

Yes +3000

Deja Vu: Will Chiefs win by exactly 11 points?

Yes +3000

Fearless: Will Brock Purdy have 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing touchdowns, and the 49ers win?

Yes +1000

Fifteen: Will Patrick Mahomes have 15+ rushing yards and 215+ passing yards?

Yes -140

Friendship Bracelets: Will Travis Kelce or Kyle Juszczyk score the first touchdown?

Yes +600

Gold Rush: Will the 49ers score 40+ points?

Yes +750

How You Get the Girl: Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown in each half?

Yes +950

I Knew You Were Trouble: Will Christian McCaffrey have a combined 150 yards receiving and rushing?

Yes +160

Is It Over Now?: Will Chiefs lead by 14+ points?

Yes +250

Karma: Will Travis Kelce have no receptions and the 49ers win?

Yes +3000

Look What You Made Me Do: Will the Chiefs trail in the fourth quarter and win the game?

Yes +500

Love Story: Will the Chiefs win with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce combining for all of Kansas City’s touchdowns?

Yes +500

Mastermind: Will the 49ers win and have 200+ rushing yards?

Yes +600

Mine: Will Travis Kelce have 87+ receiving yards?

Yes +190

Red: Will the Chiefs score 22+ points in the first half?

Yes +1000

Run: Will Travis Kelce have 5+ rushing yards?

Yes +1000

Seven: Will the winning margin be exactly seven points?

Yes +700

Shake It Off: Will the 49ers score first but the Chiefs win?

Yes +350

The Last Great American Dynasty: Will the Chiefs win by 22+ points?

Yes +1200

Today Was a Fairytale: Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown and the Chiefs win?

Yes +240

Two is Better Than One: Will there be two successful two-point conversions?

Yes +1200

Wildest Dreams: Will Travis Kelce score the first and last touchdown?

Yes +2500

You Belong with Rashee: Will Travis Kelce or Rashee Rice score a touchdown in the first half?

Yes +120

You Need to Calm Down: Will Brock Purdy have 200+ first-half passing yards?

Yes +800

MVP

Patrick Mahomes +125

Brock Purdy +235

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +1200

Deebo Samuel +2000

Isiah Pacheco +2500

Rashee Rice +5000

Brandon Aiyuk +6000

George Kittle +6000

Nick Bosa +7500

George Karlaftis +10000

Chris Jones +10000

Fred Warner +12000

L’Jarius Sneed +15000

Willie Gay +16000

Mike Edwards +20000

Chase Young +20000

Sam Darnold +20000

Dre Greenlaw +20000

Trent McDuffie +20000

Charvarius Ward +20000

Justin Reid +25000

Marquez Valdes-Santling +25000

Elijah Mitchell +25000

Nick Bolton +25000

Arik Armstead +25000

Jordan Mason +30000

Javon Hargrave +30000

Randy Gregory +30000

Javon Kinlaw +30000

Blaine Gabbert +30000

Harrison Butker +30000

Kyle Juszczyk +30000

Jake Moody +35000

Jauan Jennings +35000

Clyde Edwards-Helaire +35000

Mike Danna +40000

Leo Chenal +40000

Skyy Moore +40000

Charlie Woerner +40000

Justin Watson +40000

Drue Tranquill +40000

Ji’Ayir Brown +50000

Mecole Hardman +50000

Ronnie Bell +50000

Noah Gray +50000

La’Mical Perine +50000

Justyn Ross +50000

Chris Conley +50000

Brayden Willis +50000

Blake Bell +50000

Treshawn Wharton +50000

Richie James Jr. +50000

Deommodore Lenoir +50000

Ambry Thomas +50000

Kadarius Toney +50000

Jaylen Watson +50000

Ray-Ray McCloud +50000

Tashaun Gipson Jr. +50000

Logan Ray +80000

Joshua Williams +80000

Sebastian Joseph-Day +80000

Trey Smith +80000

Trent Williams +80000

Spencer Burford +80000

Kevin Givens +80000

Oren Burks +80000

Nick Allegretti +80000

Jawaan Taylor +80000

Jake Brendel +80000

Donovan Smith +80000

Creed Humphrey +80000

Colton McKivitz +80000

Aaron Banks +80000

Chamarri Conner +80000

Mike Pennel +80000

Tommy Townsend +100000

Mitch Wishnowsky +100000

MVP - Quarterback vs. Field

Quarterback -250

Any other position +200

Super Bowl LIV Repeat

Any player 150+ combined rushing and receiving yards

Yes -105

No -115

Offensive lineman score a touchdown

Yes +3500

Travis Kelce 20+ first quarter receiving yards

Yes -110

Nick Bosa 1+ sacks and Fred Warner 7+ tackles/assists

Yes +175

Kyle Juszczyk 35+ receiving yards

Yes +300

Deebo Samuel 50+ rushing yards and 35+ receiving yards

Yes +400

Travis Kelce 1+ rushing yards

Yes +400

Patrick Mahomes first quarter rushing touchdown

Yes +1200