Super Bowl 58 prop bets: Taylor Swift theme dominates DraftKings Sportsbook side bets

The Super Bowl kicks off tonight, with the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers facing off for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy. Tonight’s Super Bowl LVIII is a repeat of four years ago, with the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.
The Super Bowl is one of the top betting events of the year and, while every game throughout the season has prop bets associated, the Super Bowl takes pro betting to a new level. Before today’s game kicks off, we take a look at some of the prop bets available at DraftKings Sportsbook, including an entire section themed on Taylor Swift song and albums.
All of these odds were as of 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Coin Toss
Heads +100
Tails +100
Chiefs win +100
49ers win +100
Gatorade Color
Purple +200
Red +275
Orange +300
Blue +400
Yellow/Green +500
Clear +900
No Gatorade Bath +1200
Scorigami
Yes +2000
No -1000
Jersey Numbers
Jersey number of first touchdown scorer
Over 22.5 -115
Under 22.5 -105
Jersey number of last touchdown scorer
Over 22.5 -110
Under 22.5 -110
Combined jersey total number of all touchdown scorers
Over 136.5 -110
Under 136.5 -110
Passing Props
Brock Purdy - 247.5 passing yards
Over -120
Under -110
Brock Purdy - 1.5 passing touchdowns
Over -135
Under +105
Brock Purdy - Perfect (158.3) passer rating
Yes +4000
No -20000
Brock Purdy - 37.5 yards longest completion
Over -105
Under -125
Brock Purdy - 0.5 interceptions
Over -135
Under +105
Patrick Mahomes - 262.5 passing yards
Over -115
Under -115
Patrick Mahomes - 1.5 passing touchdowns
Over -166
Under +130
Patrick Mahomes - Perfect (158.3) passer rating
Yes +6000
No -20000
Patrick Mahomes - 36.5 yards longest completion
Over -110
Under -120
Patrick Mahomes - 0.5 interceptions
Over -120
Under -110
Any quarterback over 350+ passing yards
Yes +360
No -500
2.5 total players with a pass attempt
Over +164
Under -198
Rush Props
Total Chiefs players with rush attempts
Over 3.5 -250
Under 3.5 +200
Total Chiefs rush attempts
Over 22.5 -120
Unver 22.5 +100
Total 49ers players with rush attempts
Over 4.5 +175
Under 4.5 -225
Total 49ers rush attempts
Over 26.5 -120
Under 26.5 +100
Team with most rushing yards
49ers -175
Chiefs +145
Brock Purdy - 12.5 rushing yards
Over -115
Under -115
Christian McCaffrey - 91.5 rushing yards
Over -115
Under -115
Deebo Samuel - 16.5 rushing yards
Over -130
Under +100
Elijah Mitchell - 4.5 rushing yards
Over -115
Under -115
Isiah Pacheco - 65.5 rushing yards
Over -125
Under -105
Patrick Mahomes - 26.5 rushing yards
Over -125
Under -105
Any player 150+ rushing yards
Yes +650
No -1100
Chiefs total rushing yards - 103.5 yards
Over +100
Under -120
49ers total rushing yards - 127.5 yards
Over -105
Under -115
Most combined receiving and rushing yards
49ers -110
Chiefs -110
Total rushing yards - 230.5 yards
Over -130
Under +110
Rushing Touchdowns
Line set at 0.5 touchdowns
Brock Purdy - Over +650; Under -1150
Christian McCaffrey - Over -145; Under +114
Clyde Edwards-Helaire - Over +600; Under -1050
Isiah Pacheco - Over +110; Under -140
Patrick Mahomes - Over +400; Under -620
Receiving Touchdowns
Line set at 0.5 touchdowns
Brandon Aiyuk - Over +175; Under -230
Deebo Samuel - Over +175; Under -230
George Kittle - Over +185; Under -245
Isiah Pacheco - Over +600; Under -1050
Rashee Rice - Over +140; Under -180
Travis Kelce - Over +100; Under -130
Defense
Player sacks - Line set at 0.25 sacks
Arik Armstead - Over +170; Under -210
Chase Young - Over +250; Under -330
Chris Jones (KC) - Over +140; Under -170
George Karlaftis - Over +110; Under -140
Javon Hargrave - Over +195; Under -245
Mike Danna - Over +215; Under -280
Nick Bosa - Over -110; Under -120
Tershawn Wharton - Over +330; Under -450
Will a safety be scored?
Yes +1000
No -2000
Chiefs safety scored
Yes +1600
No -4000
49ers safety scored
Yes +2200
Will there be a pick six?
Yes +475
No -800
Kicking
Field Goals Made - Line set at 1.5
Harrison Butker - Over -130; Under +100
Jake Moody - Over -110; Under -120
Both teams score 1+ field goal
Yes -180
No +150
Both teams score 2+ field goals
Yes +300
No - 400
Both teams make 33+ yard field goal
Yes -170
No +135
Doink - Will any kick hit the uprights?
Yes +650
Will there be a blocked punt?
Yes +2500
Will there be a missed field goal or extra point?
Yes -130
No +100
Taylor Swift Themes
22: Will any quarter have 22+ points scored?
Yes +400
Anti-Hero: Will Brock Purdy through for 250+ passing yards and 2+ passing touchdowns?
Yes +200
Blank Space: Will Travis Kelce score an octopus (touchdown and two-point conversion)?
Yes +3000
Deja Vu: Will Chiefs win by exactly 11 points?
Yes +3000
Fearless: Will Brock Purdy have 300+ passing yards, 3+ passing touchdowns, and the 49ers win?
Yes +1000
Fifteen: Will Patrick Mahomes have 15+ rushing yards and 215+ passing yards?
Yes -140
Friendship Bracelets: Will Travis Kelce or Kyle Juszczyk score the first touchdown?
Yes +600
Gold Rush: Will the 49ers score 40+ points?
Yes +750
How You Get the Girl: Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown in each half?
Yes +950
I Knew You Were Trouble: Will Christian McCaffrey have a combined 150 yards receiving and rushing?
Yes +160
Is It Over Now?: Will Chiefs lead by 14+ points?
Yes +250
Karma: Will Travis Kelce have no receptions and the 49ers win?
Yes +3000
Look What You Made Me Do: Will the Chiefs trail in the fourth quarter and win the game?
Yes +500
Love Story: Will the Chiefs win with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce combining for all of Kansas City’s touchdowns?
Yes +500
Mastermind: Will the 49ers win and have 200+ rushing yards?
Yes +600
Mine: Will Travis Kelce have 87+ receiving yards?
Yes +190
Red: Will the Chiefs score 22+ points in the first half?
Yes +1000
Run: Will Travis Kelce have 5+ rushing yards?
Yes +1000
Seven: Will the winning margin be exactly seven points?
Yes +700
Shake It Off: Will the 49ers score first but the Chiefs win?
Yes +350
The Last Great American Dynasty: Will the Chiefs win by 22+ points?
Yes +1200
Today Was a Fairytale: Will Travis Kelce score a touchdown and the Chiefs win?
Yes +240
Two is Better Than One: Will there be two successful two-point conversions?
Yes +1200
Wildest Dreams: Will Travis Kelce score the first and last touchdown?
Yes +2500
You Belong with Rashee: Will Travis Kelce or Rashee Rice score a touchdown in the first half?
Yes +120
You Need to Calm Down: Will Brock Purdy have 200+ first-half passing yards?
Yes +800
MVP
Patrick Mahomes +125
Brock Purdy +235
Christian McCaffrey +450
Travis Kelce +1200
Deebo Samuel +2000
Isiah Pacheco +2500
Rashee Rice +5000
Brandon Aiyuk +6000
George Kittle +6000
Nick Bosa +7500
George Karlaftis +10000
Chris Jones +10000
Fred Warner +12000
L’Jarius Sneed +15000
Willie Gay +16000
Mike Edwards +20000
Chase Young +20000
Sam Darnold +20000
Dre Greenlaw +20000
Trent McDuffie +20000
Charvarius Ward +20000
Justin Reid +25000
Marquez Valdes-Santling +25000
Elijah Mitchell +25000
Nick Bolton +25000
Arik Armstead +25000
Jordan Mason +30000
Javon Hargrave +30000
Randy Gregory +30000
Javon Kinlaw +30000
Blaine Gabbert +30000
Harrison Butker +30000
Kyle Juszczyk +30000
Jake Moody +35000
Jauan Jennings +35000
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +35000
Mike Danna +40000
Leo Chenal +40000
Skyy Moore +40000
Charlie Woerner +40000
Justin Watson +40000
Drue Tranquill +40000
Ji’Ayir Brown +50000
Mecole Hardman +50000
Ronnie Bell +50000
Noah Gray +50000
La’Mical Perine +50000
Justyn Ross +50000
Chris Conley +50000
Brayden Willis +50000
Blake Bell +50000
Treshawn Wharton +50000
Richie James Jr. +50000
Deommodore Lenoir +50000
Ambry Thomas +50000
Kadarius Toney +50000
Jaylen Watson +50000
Ray-Ray McCloud +50000
Tashaun Gipson Jr. +50000
Logan Ray +80000
Joshua Williams +80000
Sebastian Joseph-Day +80000
Trey Smith +80000
Trent Williams +80000
Spencer Burford +80000
Kevin Givens +80000
Oren Burks +80000
Nick Allegretti +80000
Jawaan Taylor +80000
Jake Brendel +80000
Donovan Smith +80000
Creed Humphrey +80000
Colton McKivitz +80000
Aaron Banks +80000
Chamarri Conner +80000
Mike Pennel +80000
Tommy Townsend +100000
Mitch Wishnowsky +100000
MVP - Quarterback vs. Field
Quarterback -250
Any other position +200
Super Bowl LIV Repeat
Any player 150+ combined rushing and receiving yards
Yes -105
No -115
Offensive lineman score a touchdown
Yes +3500
Travis Kelce 20+ first quarter receiving yards
Yes -110
Nick Bosa 1+ sacks and Fred Warner 7+ tackles/assists
Yes +175
Kyle Juszczyk 35+ receiving yards
Yes +300
Deebo Samuel 50+ rushing yards and 35+ receiving yards
Yes +400
Travis Kelce 1+ rushing yards
Yes +400
Patrick Mahomes first quarter rushing touchdown
Yes +1200
Loading comments...