Super Bowl 2024: How to watch, online stream, odds, kickoff, halftime show, more

Super Bowl LVIII brings to a close the NFL’s 2023-2024 season tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in the league’s championship game. Who will lift the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night? Will it be a repeat title for the Chiefs? Will the 49ers avenge their 31-20 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at the end of the 2019 season?

Super Bowl LIV was played on February 2, 2020 at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. The 49ers opened the scoring with a first-quarter field goal, taking an early 3-0 lead. The Chiefs responded immediately, however, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes directing a 75-yard drive, finishing it with a one-yard touchdown run for Kansas City’s 7-3 lead at the end of the opening period.

As the second quarter began, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an interception, leading to a Chiefs field goal. San Francisco tied the game on the next drive, capped by a Garoppolo 15-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszcyzk. The score remained 10-10 at the halftime break.

After the Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined halftime show, the 49ers took back the lead on a field goal, then, after a Mahomes interception, extended the lead on a one-yard rush from running back Raheem Mostert to extend the line to 20-10. Another Mahomes interception, this time on a pass that was behind wide receiver Tyreek Hill who made an attempt on the pass but deflected it into the air for the pick, could have put the game out of reach for the Chiefs, but the 49ers failed to do anything with the extra possession, ultimately punting.

The Chiefs put together three straight touchdown drives after the 49ers’ punt, extending the lead to 31-20 with just over a minute remaining in the game. A Garoppolo interception late in the game sealed the win for the Chiefs, who claimed their first Super Bowl title since Super Bowl IV after the 1969 season.

Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV the next year, then lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship Game. They returned to the Super Bowl after the 2022 season, beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII a year ago.

The 49ers, after losing Super Bowl LIV, fell to a 6-10 record in 2020, finishing last in the NFC West during an injury-plagued and COVID-19-impacted season. They bounced back in 2021, finishing third in the NFC West but qualifying for the playoffs with a 10-7 record, then advancing to the NFC Championship game where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. Last year, San Francisco won the NFC West with a 13-4 record, then moved to the NFC Championship game again, losing to the Eagles.

This season, the 49ers claimed the top spot in the NFC playoff picture with a 12-5 record. After a bye for Wild Card Weekend, San Francisco beat the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round, then came away with the win over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship.

The Chiefs finished the 2023 regular season as the third seed in the AFC side of the bracket, beating the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round. Advancing to the Divisional Round, they beat the Buffalo Bills, then dispatched the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

The opening line for Super Bowl LVIII listed the 49ers as 2.5-point favorites over the Chiefs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It fell to a 1.5-point spread over the past two weeks, but has settled with the 49ers listed as 2-point favorites.

Here is everything you need to know to watch tonight’s Super Bowl 58 matchup:

2024 Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff: Sunday, February 11, 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

TV Broadcast: CBS; Nickelodeon

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; Paramount+

TV Broadcast Team (CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn

TV Broadcast Team (Nickelodeon): Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, various Nickelodeon characters

TV Broadcast Team (Spanish / CBS (SAP)): Armando Quintero, Benny Ricardo

TV Broadcast Team (Spanis / Univision): Ramsés Sandoval, Guillermo Schutz, Daniel Schvartzman

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National), 225 (49ers), 226 (Chiefs), 227 (Spanish)

National Anthem: Reba McEntire

Halftime: Usher

Referees: Bill Vinovich (Referee), Terry Killens (Umpire), Patrick Holt (Down Judge), Mark Perlman (Line Judge), Tom Hill (Field Judge), Allen Baynes (Side Judge), Brad Freeman (Back Judge), Mike Chase (Replay Official)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: 49ers -2 | Total: 47.5

Jersey Combinations:

All patched up. pic.twitter.com/u3KbgxiHql — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2024

Weather: 52°F, Sunny; Domed Stadium

Head-to-Head: Chiefs 8-7 (regular season); Chiefs 1-0 (Super Bowl)

Most Recent Game Results: Chiefs 44-43 at San Francisco, 2022 Week 7 (10/23/22)

Most Recent Super Bowl results: Chiefs 31-20 at Miami, 2019-2020 Super Bowl LIV (2/2/20)

More info:

