Super Bowl LVIII: Kansas City Chiefs Vs. San Francisco 49ers Live Thread & Game Information

Super Bowl LVIII between the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will take place this evening at Allegiant Stadium from Paradise Nevada. The 49ers were the NFC's bye team. San Francisco defeated the Green Bay Packers 24 to 21 in the Divisional Round of the NFC’s playoff and then the Detroit Lions 34 to 31 in the NFC’s Championship Round. The Chiefs return to the Super Bowl after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in last year's Super Bowl. The Chiefs got through the Wildcard Round of the AFC playoff by defeating our Miami Dolphins 26 to 7 before dispatching the Buffalo Bills 27 to 24 in the Divisional round and the Baltimore Ravens 17 to 10 in the Championship Round.

Please use this thread to discuss this afternoon’s/evening’s Super Bowl game, any of the other news from around the NFL this weekend, and as always your Miami Dolphins. Please remember to follow all site rules in the live threads as you would in any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation is very strict on illegal game streams. Sharing, discussing, or requesting any illegal game streams may result in a temporary suspension from the site or a ban from the entire SBN platform.

Super Bowl LVIII

Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) 1st AFC West Vs. San Francisco 49ers (12-5) 1st NFC West

Kickoff: Sunday, February 11, 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

TV Broadcast: CBS; Nickelodeon

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; Paramount+

TV Broadcast Team (CBS): Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Evan Washburn

TV Broadcast Team (Nickelodeon): Noah Eagle, Nate Burleson, various Nickelodeon characters

TV Broadcast Team (Spanish / CBS (SAP)): Armando Quintero, Benny Ricardo

TV Broadcast Team (Spanis / Univision): Ramsés Sandoval, Guillermo Schutz, Daniel Schvartzman

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Kevin Harlan, Kurt Warner, Laura Okmin, Mike Golic

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National), 225 (49ers), 226 (Chiefs), 227 (Spanish)