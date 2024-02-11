The Phinsider’s Predictions: Game picks for 49ers vs. Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl matchup

The 2023-2024 NFL season ends tonight with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers facing off in Super Bowl LVIII. Which team leaves Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium with another Lombardi Trophy for their display case? Our experts have made their selections for the game.

According to the latest odds for Super Bowl 58 brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook, the 49ers are two-point favorites for the game. The game’s point total is 47.5, while the 49ers are -122 on the moneyline compared to the Chiefs’ +102.

Our contributors have made picks all season, primarily focused on the moneyline/straight-up winners for each game. Our group can make picks against the spread and on the over/under, which are reflected in the widget at the bottom of the page.

Before we get to our picks for tonight’s game, here are the results from the AFC and NFC Championship games, along with our season-long standings.

NFC and AFC Championship results:

Josh Houtz 2-0

Marek Brave 1-1

George Forder 1-1

Sumeet Jena 1-1

James McKinney 1-1

Kevin Nogle 1-1

Overall standings:

James McKinney 186-98

Sumeet Jena 185-99

Kevin Nogle 178-106

Marek Brave 166-118

George Forder 167-117

Josh Houtz 164-120

------------

Nick Sabatino 146-102*

Jake Mendel 128-82*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for at least one full week of the season. We will continue to track their picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include them in the overall standings.

Here are our picks for Super Bowl 58. The widget is brought to us by Tallysight: