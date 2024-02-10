Dolphins hire Lions DBs coach Brian Duker as pass game coordinator

The Miami Dolphins hired Anthony Weaver last week, and it looks like the first-year defensive coordinator is close to finalizing his coaching staff. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Miami hired Brian Duker as pass game coordinator and secondary coach.

Duker spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Lions, serving as the team’s defensive backs coach. He was an assistant with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons (2018-20) but did not cross paths with Weaver, who was in Houston until the 2021 season.

Renaldo Hill was Miami’s pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach in 2023 after two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. That said, his future is not yet clear.

Last season’s safeties coach, Joe Kasper, joined the Philadelphia Eagles, and inside linebackers coach Anthony Campanile signed with the Green Bay Packers.

Miami signed Ryan Crow to coach the team’s outside linebackers, but Ryan Slowik, last year’s OLB coach who also interviewed for the defensive coordinator position, will have a role on Weaver’s staff.