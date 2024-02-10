Larry Csonka will get a carry on Super Bowl Sunday

Miami Dolphins legend Larry Csonka will hit the field at Caesars Superdome on Super Bowl Sunday with arguably one of the day’s most important carries. Fifty years after winning Super Bowl MVP, the two-time First-team All-Pro fullback will play a role in Sunday’s celebrations.

“I’ve been asked to carry the Lombardi trophy to the stage of the Super Bowl LVIII champions,” Csonka wrote on X. “This also commemorates my 50-year anniversary as MVP of Super Bowl VIII. Quite an honor. Hope you’ll all stay tuned for postgame celebrations!”

Miami toppled the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 in Super Bowl VIII, where Csonka set the tone with 145 rushing yards on 33 carries. He closed the game with two rushing touchdowns while quarterback Bob Griese completed six of seven pass attempts.

I’ve been asked to carry the Lombardi trophy to the stage of the Super Bowl LVIII champions. This also commemorates my 50 year anniversary as MVP of Super Bowl VIII. Quite an honor. Hope you’ll all stay tuned for postgame celebrations! #SuperBowlLVIII #73dolphins #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Tv0VwHjdfu — Larry Csonka (@Larry_Csonka39) February 7, 2024

Csonka and the Dolphins started the game with a 10-play 62-yard drive that ended in a five-yard touchdown run for the five-time Pro Bowler. His second touchdown gave Miami a 24-0 lead early in the third quarter. The Vikings were held scoreless until quarterback Fran Tarkenton scored on a four-yard touchdown run with 13 minutes left.

Fifty years after powering the Dolphins with an average of 4.39 rushing yards, Csonka earned the right to kick-start Super Bowl celebrations with the day’s final carry.