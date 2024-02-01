Tyreek Hill voted Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year

Super Bowl 58 is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to put a bow on the 2023 season before shifting our focus to free agency and the NFL Draft. Sporting News recently revealed its annual honors, naming Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill as Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday.

The players have spoken. @cheetah is your @sportingnews Offensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/frwSYfMbLJ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 1, 2024

Hill, a five-time First-Team All-Pro, led the league in receiving yards, touchdowns, receptions of at least 20 yards, and receiving first downs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was voted Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year as Miami’s offense led the league with an average of 401 yards per game.

The recipients of the NFL awards were determined by peer voting from around the league, not the Sporting News staff.

“Hill didn’t fulfill his prophecy to become the first wide receiver to eclipse 2,000 yards in a season, but he still ended up leading the NFL in yards and touchdowns,” Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer wrote. “Hill fell only a little short of the receiving triple crown that Cooper Kupp won in 2021, as the Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb (135) led the league in catches.”

Miami ended the year on a three-game losing streak, and while it fell short of expectations, the Dolphins were just one of five teams in the AFC to reach 11 wins in 2023. They’re expected to have the No. 24 strength of schedule next season, according to The Red Zone.