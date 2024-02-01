Dolphins to interview Don Shula’s grandson for open defensive coordinator position

The Miami Dolphins continue to leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of finding the team’s next defensive coordinator. As of writing this, the Dolphins had eight names on their list of potential DC candidates, with Bob Babich being promoted by the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers blocking Miami’s request for an interview with Ejiro Evero.

The remaining candidates are Anthony Campanile, Ryan Slowik, Brandon Staley, Leslie Frazier, Anthony Weaver, and Chris Kiffin. However, we can now add another name to this list, and it’s a name that Dolphins fans have fawned over their entire lives.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins have requested an interview with Don Shula’s grandson, Chris Shula, for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position — bringing the list of potential candidates to seven.

The #Dolphins are interviewing Chris Shula — grandson of legendary coach Don Shula — for their defensive coordinator job today, per source.



Chris Shula has spent the past seven seasons as an assistant with the #Rams, most recently as pass rush coordinator/linebackers coach. pic.twitter.com/R8G83MWtNd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 1, 2024

Shula, 37, began coaching at Ball State in 2010 as the team’s assistant linebackers coach. After stops in Indiana and John Carroll, Shula would make the jump to the NFL, becoming the San Diego Chargers defensive quality control coach in 2015.

In 2017, he would join Sean McVay’s staff in Los Angeles as the Rams' assistant outside linebackers coach. During his eight seasons with the Rams, Shula has held various positions on the defensive side of the ball, with his most recent label as Pass Rush coordinator and linebackers coach.

Now, he looks to take the next step in his professional career and become a defensive coordinator. And I couldn’t think of a better way for him to make the leap than with the team his grandfather made relevant so many years ago.

What are your thoughts on Chris Shula becoming the Miami Dolphins next defensive coordinator? Do you think he’s ready to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps? Which defensive coordinator candidate do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below!