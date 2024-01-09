NFL schedule 2024: Miami Dolphins opponents for next season set

The NFL regular season came to a close last weekend, setting up the potential playoff runs for 14 teams. Included in that group are the Miami Dolphins, who are looking toward a Saturday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs during Wild Card Weekend. Miami is coming off back-to-back losses to the top two seeds in the AFC playoff picture, the top-ranked Baltimore Ravens in Week 17 and the second-seeded Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Now, facing the third-ranked Chiefs, can the Dolphins change the outcome?

While the primary focus for the Dolphins, and the fans, are on the playoffs and the looming game at Arrowhead Stadium, the end of the 2023 regular season also brings with it implications for the 2024 schedule. The NFL conducts a divisional rotation when creating the schedule, ensuring every team plays every other team at least once every four years, and at home at least once every eight years.

For 2024, the AFC East, including the Dolphins, will have games against every team in the AFC South and NFC West. Including the annual two-game series against the other AFC East teams, 14 of the Dolphins’ 17 games for 2024 are already locked. The remaining three games are scheduled against teams from other divisions who finished in the same position as the Dolphins finished in the AFC East this year. Two of those games come from the two AFC divisions not matched up with the AFC East, with the third coming from a rotational NFC division - in 2024 that is an NFC North team.

With the odd number of games in the NFL schedule, the league alternates which conference receives eight home games in the season and which receives nine. In 2024, the AFC will have eight home games and nine games on the road.

With all of that said, here are Miami’s 2024 opponents now that the regular season is complete:

2024 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Home

Buffalo Bills (AFC East rival)

New England Patriots (AFC East rival)

New York Jets (AFC East rival)

Jacksonville Jaguars (AFC South)

Tennessee Titans (AFC South)

Arizona Cardinals (NFC West)

San Francisco 49ers (NFC West)

Las Vegas Raiders (2nd in AFC West)

Away

Buffalo Bills (AFC East rival)

New England Patriots (AFC East rival)

New York Jets (AFC East rival)

Houston Texans (AFC South)

Indianapolis Colts (AFC South)

Los Angeles Rams (NFC West)

Seattle Seahawks (NFC West)

Cleveland Browns (2nd in AFC North)

Green Bay Packers (2nd in NFC North)