REPORT: Dolphins add veteran pass-rusher Justin Houston

The Miami Dolphins added a veteran presence on the defensive line moments ago, signing former Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Justin Houston. NFL Network’s Tom Garafolo was the first to report the signing on Twitter.

With injuries continuing to mount on the Miami Dolphins roster— especially in the front seven — the team was almost certain to sign a pass-rusher that would start this week vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, Mike McDaniel said during his Monday press conference.

“I think that’s where we’re at from a depth perspective. We’re working on that as we speak.”

A day later, Houston is signed, sealed, and delivered.

Houston, 34, started seven games for the Carolina Panthers this season, recording only nine tackles, two tackles for loss, and a half sack. On December 19th, Houston asked for his release, which the Panthers later granted. He now signs with the Dolphins ahead of their biggest matchup in decades — which just happens to be against his former team, the Chiefs.

For those that might not know, Houston spent eight years in Kansas City, where he recorded 78.5 of his 112 career sacks. During his 13-year career — with stops in Indianapolis, Baltimore, and Carolina — Houston totaled 515 total tackles, 132 tackles for loss, and 185 QB hits. Now, Miami hopes to get one last squeeze out of the 4x Pro Bowler with Andrew Van Ginkel and Jerome Baker out.

The last few weeks haven’t gone as planned for the Miami Dolphins but as we’ve seen time and time again, anything can happen on Wildcard Weekend. We know Miami wanted adversity and wished it was colder. We know Tyreek Hill promised to be Chiefs fans' worst nightmare and throw up the peace sign at Arrowhead. This weekend, they have a chance to do it all — and prove to the entire world that they aren’t the same old Dolphins.

I’m ready for Saturday — how ‘bout you?!

