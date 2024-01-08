Report: Carolina Panthers request interview with Miami Dolphins OC Frank Smith

The Carolina Panthers have requested to interview Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith, as per the team’s official website.

Smith is among nine candidates that the Panthers requested for interviews, alongside the following coaches:

Smith started his NFL coaching career in 2010 with the New Orleans Saints, and remained with the team through 2014 as an assistant offensive line coach. In 2015, Smith joined the Chicago Bears as their tight ends coach, before moving to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2018. He had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021, before finally being hired by the Dolphins in 2022, as their offensive coordinator. Through two seasons, Miami’s offense has been one of the best in the league under Smith.

Though the Panthers have expressed interest in Smith, since the Dolphins are a playoff team, there are certain rules they must follow before interviewing him. As per the NFL, coaches on teams playing Wild Card weekend cannot interview during the week of the game. If a team loses, the interview can take place anytime following the game. If a team wins, their coaches must be allowed to interview the week leading up to the divisional round games. The interview must take place in the city of the assistant’s team, and the team can decide which day they will allow their assistant coaches to interview for head coach positions. The first interview must take place during that divisional round week.

Either way, the Dolphins would not be allowed to block any potential interviews, as Smith is interviewing for a head coaching position.

