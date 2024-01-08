Dolphins vs. Chiefs playoff odds: Kansas City opens as favorite over Miami in Wild Card round

The 2023 NFL regular season is complete, with the Miami Dolphins losing to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football to close out the year. The loss by the Dolphins dropped them from the AFC East lead and the second position in the AFC playoff picture down to the second wild card team and the sixth seed. That moved them from hosting a game during this week’s “Super Wild Card Weekend” to having to hit the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium.

It is a tough task for a team coming off back-to-back losses to the AFC’s top-seeded Baltimore Ravens and second-seeded Buffalo Bills. Will they be able to pull off the win against the third-seeded Chiefs? Can they avenge the loss in Germany to the Chiefs from earlier in the year? Will Miami win their first playoff game since 2000?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook’s oddsmakers, Miami is being given a chance, despite having to go on the road and play in what is forecasted to be a very cold Saturday night in Kansas City. The line opened with Kansas City favored by 3.5 points, just over the normal home-field advantage line of three points. Miami is +150 on the moneyline for a straight-up win while the Chiefs are -180. The point total is set at 44.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 13.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.