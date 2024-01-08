College Football National Championship: Washington Huskies Vs. Michigan Wolverines

This evening's College Football National Championship features the number one ranked Michigan Wolverines vs the number two ranked Washington Huskies. The winner of this game will stand as the last remaining undefeated team in the country. It will also be the winning team's first-ever college football championship during the CFB/BCS era. Washington has not captured a national title since 1991, seven years before the BCS was implemented. Michigan's last title came just one year before the beginning of the BCS system in 1997.

Tonight's game will pit the two teams strength against strength as the Wolverines have one of the toughest defenses in the country while the Huskies feature an elite offense that focuses on the passing game. Tonight’s game will also be the final game before college football moves onto the 12-team College Football Playoff system.

Michigan Wolverines (13-0) 1st PAC12 Vs Washington Huskies (14-0) 1st BTEN