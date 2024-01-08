Dolphins Tyreek Hill returning to Kansas City as Miami faces Chiefs in Wild Card Weekend

In the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected West Alabama wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In six seasons with the Chiefs, Hill was selected to six Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro selection three times, and was a key member of the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory.

In March 2022, the Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins, a deal that included a five draft picks, including a 2022 first-round selection, a 2022 second-round pick, two 2022 fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick. Miami immediately signed Hill to a four-year, $120 million contract, keeping him with the team through the 2026 season.

In his two years with Miami, Hill has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, was a First-Team All-Pro selection last year (and likely could be selected again this year), led the league in receptions in 2022, and was the 2023 receiving yardage leader and touchdown reception leader for the league. With his Pro Bowl selection this year, he became the first wide receiver to be named to the all-star event in each of his first eight years in the league.

The 2023 season included a fascinating situation, with Hill and the Dolphins scheduled to play at the Kansas City Chiefs. How would the Kansas City fans react to their star receiver returning as part of the opposing team? How would Hill feel about being in the visiting locker room for Arrowhead Stadium? A lot of storylines could be built about Hill returning to Kansas City.

Except, the league scheduled the Dolphins at Chiefs game for Germany. Hill would not be returning to his former team’s home in the 2023 season.

Until now, at least. The Dolphins, coming off a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills, fell out of the top spot in the AFC East and had to settle for being a wild card team. Their opponents for their first-round game? The Chiefs in Kansas City.

The NFL script played out perfectly for Chiefs fans who wanted to see Hill but were robbed of the opportunity. The Dolphins at Chiefs game is scheduled for a Saturday night kickoff, with the winner moving on to the Divisional Round of the playoffs the following weekend. The loser of the game heads home for the year.

Will Hill prove to be the difference as the Dolphins head into a hostile Arrowhead Stadium? Whatever happens, the Hill return to Kansas City that did not happen in the regular season now will take place with even higher stakes on the line.