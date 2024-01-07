Dolphins 2024 schedule: What Week 18 does to Miami’s schedule for next year

The Miami Dolphins enter Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season in first place in the AFC East, but their final game, a home contest against the Buffalo Bills, will determine if Miami wins their first division title since 2008 or if Buffalo can steal it away. By the time the Bills and Dolphins kick off on Sunday Night Football, it is possible that the Bills could have to win the game just to make the playoffs while the Dolphins are already locked into the playoffs, even if they lose tonight’s game.

But, there is more to tonight’s game than the playoffs and the seeding for the tournament. Tonight’s game also locks in the Dolphins’ 2024 scheduled opponents. The NFL uses a rotation system to schedule opponents each season. Because of that rotation, we already know who Miami will be playing for most of their games, along with which opponents will come to face the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, and which games will be road contests for Miami.

The deciding factor for some of the matchups, however, is where the Dolphins finish in the AFC East. Some games are scheduled by pairing the teams that finished in the same position in their respective divisions from the previous season. Will Miami have a first-place schedule in 2024 after tonight’s win over the Bills, or will they have a second-place schedule having lost tonight’s game?

In 2024, the AFC East will face the AFC South and the NFC West, based on the rotation, plus their normal home-and-home series between the four teams in the division. The AFC will also have just eight home games, compared to the NFC who will have nine in the NFL’s schedule of 17 games per season. Miami will then face the teams that finish in the same position in the AFC North, AFC West, and NFC North.

Here is what we know of the Dolphins’ 2024 schedule as of Sunday morning:

2024 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Home

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs if Miami wins AFC East

Denver Broncos-Las Vegas Raiders Week 18 winner if Miami second in AFC East

Away

Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens if Miami wins AFC East

Cleveland Browns if Miami second in AFC East

NFC North