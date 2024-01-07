NFL Week 18 odds: Winners picks for Sunday afternoon games

The NFL regular season ends tonight with the Miami Dolphins hosting the Buffalo Bills in a Sunday Night Football showdown for the AFC East division title. Between now and then, 13 other games will bring the season to an end for 26 teams, joining the two games and four teams who played yesterday. Today is all about playoff seeding, draft positions, and setting up next year’s schedule.

At 1 p.m. ET, CBS will broadcast three games, the Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, the Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans games. Over on FOX, there are another three games, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, New York Jets at New England Patriots all broadcast there.

Both CBS and FOX have full doubleheader coverage this weekend, with all of the late afternoon games kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET. On FOX, those games will be the Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals, the Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders games. CBS will broadcast the Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants games.

Every week, The Phinsider contributors pick their straight-up winners for every game. We track how they do throughout the year, crowning out season-long champion after the Super Bowl.

We also can make picks against the spread for each game, and some of our contributors make those picks. We use the odds for each game brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can check out our picks, including the spread picks, in the widget below, provided by Tallysight.

Here are our Sunday afternoon picks for Week 18. We will have our Sunday Night Football picks later today.