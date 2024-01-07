REPORT: Raheem Mostert, Jaylen Waddle not expected to play vs. Buffalo Bills

The Miami Dolphins will be without two of their most dangerous offensive weapons in Week 18’s battle vs. the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East Championship.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport, Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle — listed as questionable earlier in the week — will not play on Sunday vs. the Bills.

As you can expect, this is not great news. Terrible, even. After all, the Dolphins have been hit by many injuries this year, and with the playoffs on the line, not having your RB1 and WR2 is a massive problem.

Mostert, for example, is tied with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey for the league lead in touchdowns with 21. He also leads the team in rushing (1,012 yards) and has proven to be a difference-maker in Mike McDaniel’s offense. Not having Mostert stings. But thankfully, Miami drafted De’Von Achane in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft. He’s looked sensational this year, and if his rookie season has proved anything, he’s a star running back who can take over a big game when called upon.

Miami also has veteran RBs Jeff Wilson and rookie Chris Brooks — both backs bring a thunder-like element to Miami’s offense. The passing game, however, is a different story.

With Waddle out, Miami must rely on a stable of pass-catchers. Wide receivers Braxton Berrios, Chase Claypool, River Cracraft, Robbie Chosen — and even tight ends Durham Smythe and Julien Hill could get an up-tick in targets. There’s also Achane, who can be a dynamic pass-catcher out of the backfield.

So there are options, but there’s no way to replace Waddle and Mostert. And yet, as we’ve seen all season long, the Dolphins will battle tooth and nail to find a way. To find a way to defeat the Bills in the season's biggest game.

This is the biggest game of our lives, and I hope Miami can overcome all the naysayers and secure the AFC East crown for the first time in 15 years. #InTuaTagovailoaWeTrust

