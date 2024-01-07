Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins Live Thread & Game Information

Our Miami Dolphins arrive at this game off one of the most disappointing losses of the season. I could write several paragraphs about last week's game as well as everyone’s feelings about it but I will spare us all the unnecessary anguish. So with that behind us, Miami will face off in yet another game this week with huge implications. The Buffalo Bills come to town this week and the victor of the game will walk away with both the AFC East title and the number two seed in the AFC playoffs.

Please use this live game thread to discuss this evening’s game between your Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills. Please follow all site rules in the live threads as with any other post on The Phinsider. Also, please remember that SBNation has a strict prohibition against sharing, discussing, or requesting illegal game streams.

Buffalo Bills (10-6, Second AFC East) at Miami Dolphins (11-6, First AFC East)

Kickoff: Sunday, January 7, 2024, 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024, 8:15 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida National TV Broadcast: NBC

NBC TV Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Peacock; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Peacock; NFL+ (Replay after the game) National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

Westwood One National Radio Broadcast Team: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National), 226 (Bills), 225 (Dolphins), 229 (Spanish)

Channel 88 (National), 226 (Bills), 225 (Dolphins), 229 (Spanish) Referees: Alex Kemp (Referee), Mike Morton (Umpire), Danny Short (Down Judge), Rusty Baynes (Line Judge), Sean Petty (Field Judge), James Coleman (Side Judge), Scott Helverson (Back Judge), Mike Chase (Replay Official), Jamie Tuss (Replay Assistant)

Alex Kemp (Referee), Mike Morton (Umpire), Danny Short (Down Judge), Rusty Baynes (Line Judge), Sean Petty (Field Judge), James Coleman (Side Judge), Scott Helverson (Back Judge), Mike Chase (Replay Official), Jamie Tuss (Replay Assistant) Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook : Bills -3 | Total: 48

Bills -3 | Total: 48 Weather: 65°F, Cloudy

65°F, Cloudy Head-to-Head: Dolphins 61-53-1

Dolphins 61-53-1 Most Recent Game Results: Bills 48-20 at Buffalo, 2023 Week 4 (10/1/2023)

Bills 48-20 at Buffalo, 2023 Week 4 (10/1/2023) Most Recent Game at Site Results: Dolphins 21-19 at Miami, 2022 Week 3 (9/25/2022)

Dolphins 21-19 at Miami, 2022 Week 3 (9/25/2022) More Bills info: Buffalo Rumblings | @BuffRumblings

Injury Report:

Bills - None.

None. Dolphins - Out: Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot); Questionable: Linebacker Jerome Backer (knee - activated from IR on Saturday); Safety Jevon Holland (knees - added to injury report on Saturday); Running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle); wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

Practice Squad Elevations: