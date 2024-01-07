Week 18 Late Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s late afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 18 Late Afternoon Games
Chicago Bears (8-7) 4th NFC North @ Green Bay Packers (8-8) 2nd NFC North
- Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Packers -3
- Over/Under: 45
Denver Broncos (8-8) 2nd AFC West @ Las Vegas Raiders (7-9) 3rd AFC West
- Where: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Raiders -3
- Over/Under: 37
Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) 2nd NFC East @ New York Giants (5-11) 3rd NFC East
- Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Eagles -4.5
- Over/Under: 42
Seattle Seahawks (8-8) 3rd NFC West @ Arizona Cardinals (4-12) 4th NFC West
- Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Seahawks -3
- Over/Under: 47.5
Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) 1st AFC West @ Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) AFC West
- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Line: Chargers -3.5
- Over/Under: 35
Los Angeles Rams (9-7) 2nd NFC West @ San Francisco 49ers (12-4) 1st NFC West
- Where: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: 49ers -4
- Over/Under: 41
Dallas Cowboys (11-5) 1st NFC East @ Washington Commanders (4-12) 4th NFC East
- Where: FedExField, Landover, Maryland
- When: 4:25 PM EST
- TV: FOX
- Line: Cowboys -13
- Over/Under: 46.5
