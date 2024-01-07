Week 18 Early Afternoon Games Live Thread & Game Information

Please use this thread to follow and discuss today’s early afternoon NFL games. Remember that all site rules continue to apply in live threads as in any other post on the site. As always SBNation has a strict rule against discussing, requesting, or providing illegal game streams. Doing so may result in a temporary or permanent ban from the entire SBNation platform.
Week 18 Late Afternoon Games
All games at 1:00 PM EST
Cleveland Browns (11-5) 2nd AFC North @ Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) 4th AFC North
- Where: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Line: Bengals -7
- Over/Under: 37
Minnesota Vikings (7-9) 3rd NFC North @ Detriot Lions (11-5) 1st NFC North
- Where: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
- TV: FOX
- Line: Lions -3.5
- Over/Under: 46
Jacksonville Jaguars (8-7) 4th AFC North @ Tennessee Titans (9-6) 1st AFC West
- Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Line: Jaguars -4.5
- Over/Under: 42.5
New York Jets (8-7) 3rd AFC East @ New England Patriots (8-7) 4th AFC East
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusettes
- TV: FOX
- Line: Patriots -1.5
- Over/Under: 30
Atlanta Falcons (7-9) 3rd NFC South @ New Orleans Saints (8-8) 2nd NFC South
- Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: CBS
- Line: Saints -3
- Over/Under: 42
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8) 1st NFC South @ Carolina Panthers (2-14) 4th NFC South
- Where: Bank Of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Line: Buccaneers -4
- Over/Under: 36.5
