Dolphins vs. Bills: How to watch, TV schedule, playoff picture, odds and more

The Miami Dolphins fell to 11-5 after being dominated by the Baltimore Ravens last week, a loss that has the team reeling and now creates a dramatic end to the 2023 NFL regular season. For 15 of the 17 weeks played so far this year, the Dolphins have been alone in first place in the AFC East. In Week 18, the Dolphins will either complete the mission to win their first division title since 2008, or they will lose to the AFC East rivals, the Buffalo Bills, for the second time this season and find themselves slammed back into second place in the division and having to settle for being a wild card playoff team.

This not the end of the season the Dolphins had hoped they would have, needing to win to clinch the division as they face a team who beat them 48-20 earlier in the year and has won nine of the last ten meetings. The Bills, however, could be facing a harsher reality - if the Jacksonville Jaguars win Sunday afternoon, Buffalo will have to win the Sunday Night Football matchup with the Dolphins or they will not make it to the playoffs this season. Both teams have a lot to play for tonight. Who will come away victorious?

As happened last week, the Dolphins did not have a great Saturday night/Sunday morning on the injury front. Both wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and running back Raheem Mostert are expected to be out due to injuries, just as they were last week. The team also downgraded safety Jevon Holland to questionable for the game, potentially increasing the level of difficulty for the Miami secondary which is already without cornerback Xavien Howard.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the line for this game has hovered right at three points all week, favoring the Bills. The point total is set at 48 combined points while the Dolphins are +136 for the straight-up win and the Ravens are -162 on the moneyline.

How can you watch the game? We have everything you need to know right here.

Kickoff: Sunday, January 7, 2024, 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

National TV Broadcast: NBC

TV Broadcast Team: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Online Stream Options: fuboTV; YouTube TV (NFL Sunday Ticket); Peacock; NFL+ (Replay after the game)

National Radio Broadcast: Westwood One

National Radio Broadcast Team: Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic

Dolphins Radio Network: iHeart Radio (WINZ 940 AM, WBGG 105.9 FM, WTZU 94.49 (Spanish)) in Miami

Dolphins Radio Broadcast Team: Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper / Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

SiriusXM Channels: Channel 88 (National), 226 (Bills), 225 (Dolphins), 229 (Spanish)

Referees: Alex Kemp (Referee), Mike Morton (Umpire), Danny Short (Down Judge), Rusty Baynes (Line Judge), Sean Petty (Field Judge), James Coleman (Side Judge), Scott Helverson (Back Judge), Mike Chase (Replay Official), Jamie Tuss (Replay Assistant)

Betting Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook: Bills -3 | Total: 48

Jersey Combinations:

All ⚪️ unis to close out the regular season. pic.twitter.com/SFWB7Q3woo — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 6, 2024

Injury Report:

Bills - None.

None. Dolphins - Out: Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot); Questionable: Linebacker Jerome Backer (knee - activated from IR on Saturday); Safety Jevon Holland (knees - added to injury report on Saturday); Running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle); wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle)

Note: Bradley Chubb was originally listed as out on the injury report, but Miami moved him to injured reserve on Saturday. Running back Raheem Mostert and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are not expected to play.

Practice Squad Elevations:

Bills: Running back Leonard Fournette

Running back Leonard Fournette Dolphins: Cornerback Ethan Bonner, Linebacker Melvin Ingram

Dolphins 2023 Practice Squad Elevations Tracker: Ethan Bonner, CB - 3 elevations (Week 15-16, 18) Tanner Conner, TE - 3 elevations (Week 6-7, 13) Cameron Goode, OLB - 3 elevations (Weeks 1-3) - Promoted in Week 4 Melvin Ingram, LB - 3 elevations (Week 16-18) Chase Winovich, DE - 3 elevations (Weeks 2, 4-5) - Released/retired Robbie Chosen, WR - 2 elevation (Week 3, 11) - Promoted in Week 4; Waived and added back to practice squad in Week 11; Promoted in Week 12 Darrynton Evans, RB - 2 elevations (Weeks 12, 15) Quinton Bell, LB - 1 elevation (Week 14) Ryan Hayes, OT - 1 elevation (Week 14) Chasen Hines, OL - 1 elevation (Week 11) Up to two players per week may be elevated from the practice squad to be eligible for the team’s game-day active roster. An individual player may be elevated up to three times in the season. Any further desire by the team to have the player available on game day will require the team to sign the player to the 53-man roster. The elevations reset for the playoffs.

Weather: 65°F, Cloudy

Head-to-Head: Dolphins 61-53-1

Most Recent Game Results: Bills 48-20 at Buffalo, 2023 Week 4 (10/1/2023)

Most Recent Game at Site Results: Dolphins 21-19 at Miami, 2022 Week 3 (9/25/2022)

AFC East standings (through Week 17):

Miami Dolphins (11-5)

Buffalo Bills (10-6) - 1 GB

New York Jets (6-10) - Eliminated

New England Patriots (4-12) - Eliminated

Week 17 schedule:

Jets at Patriots, 1 p.m. ET Sunday

Bills at Dolphins, 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday

AFC playoff picture (through Week 17):

1 - Baltimore Ravens (13-3, AFC North leader)xyz

2 - Miami Dolphins (11-5, AFC East leader)x

3 - Kansas City Chiefs (10-6, AFC West leader)y

4 - Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7, AFC South leader)

5 - Cleveland Browns (11-5, Wild Card 1 position)x

6 - Buffalo Bills (10-6, Wild Card 2 position)

7 - Indianapolis Colts (9-7, Wild Card 3 position)

Houston Texans (9-7)

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7)

Eliminated:

Denver Broncos (8-8)

Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

New York Jets (6-10)

Tennessee Titans (5-11)

Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

New England Patriots (4-12)

x Playoff berth clinched

y Division title clinched

z Homefield advantage/first-round bye clinched

Tiebreaks:

Jaguars over Colts and Texans based on head-to-head results

Colts over Texans based on head-to-head results (divisional tiebreak); Colts over Steelers based on head-to-head results.

Texans over Steelers based on head-to-head results

Broncos over Bengals based on AFC winning percentage

Titans over Chargers based on head-to-head results

NFC Playoff Picture (through Week 17)

1 - San Francisco 49ers (12-4, NFC West leader)xyz

2 - Dallas Cowboys (11-5, NFC East leader)x

3 - Detroit Lions (11-5, NFC North leader)y

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8, NFC South leader)

5 - Philadelphia Eagles (11-5, Wild Card 1 position)x

6 - Los Angeles Rams (9-7, Wild Card 2 position)x

7 - Green Bay Packers (8-8, Wild Card 3 position)

Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

New Orleans Saints (8-8)

Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

Atlanta Falcons (7-9)*

Eliminated:

Chicago Bears (7-9)*

New York Giants (5-11)

Washington Commanders (4-12)

Arizona Cardinals (4-12)

Carolina Panthers (2-14)

x Playoff berth clinched

y Division title clinched

*Note: The Bears are ahead of the Falcons in the standings, but the Falcons have not been eliminated from the NFC South division title, keeping them above the “Eliminated” group.

Tiebreaks:

Cowboys over Eagles based on NFC winning percentage (divisional tiebreak); Cowboys over Lions based on head-to-head results

Buccaneers over Saints based on common games winning percentage

Packers over Seahawks based on strength of victory; Packers over Saints based on NFC winning percentage

Seahawks over Saints based on NFC winning percentage

Vikings over Bears based on common games winning percentage (divisional tiebreak); Vikings over Falcons based on head-to-head results

Bears over Falcons based on head-to-head results

Commanders over Cardinals based on head-to-head results