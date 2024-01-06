Tua Tagovailoa on starting 17 games: I take a lot of pride in it

Sunday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium marks the first time in Tua Tagovailoa’s professional career that he’ll suit up for a full season. Miami’s signal caller played 13 games due to injuries in each of the last two seasons.

Tagovailoa was asked about his gameday availability while meeting with the media on Wednesday afternoon.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” he said about playing an entire NFL season for the first time. “But I also take pride in helping our team win. I look back at some of the losses we’ve had and wish I could’ve had some plays back.

“Wish we could’ve done some things different. I think those things stick in my brain more than where I’m at right now this season. Things that I could’ve done better to help our team.”

Tagovailoa’s 4,451 passing yards lead the league and he’s tied for fourth with 28 passing touchdowns on the year. The Dolphins score a league-best 30 points per game and can clinch their first division title since 2008 with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“They are very sound defensively,” Tagovailoa said of the Bills. “They’re coached well. They know where their problems are. They hide their problems well. I mean, they are really good in that sense. They’re really good also with their disguise and showing shell and then going one-high, and disguising that with their other coverages and their two-high deal.

“They present some good problems for us, and it’s going to be a good challenge for us this Sunday.”