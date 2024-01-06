Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts Live Thread & Game Information

The second of two games today features a matchup between two AFC South teams. Both the hosting Indianapolis Colts and the visiting Houston Texans are playing today to earn a spot in the playoffs. In addition to a spot in the playoffs the winner of tonight's game, if the Jacksonville Jaguars were to lose tomorrow's game to the Tennessee Titans, would also win the division. These two teams last faced off in week two of the season. The first game was won by the Colts, 31 to 20.

Houston Texans (9-7) 3rd AFC South @ Indianapolis Colts (9-7) 2nd AFC South