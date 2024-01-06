Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens Live Thread & Game Information

The first of two games today features a matchup between two AFC North teams. The hosting Baltimore Ravens have already wrapped up their division and the number one seed in the AFC and don’t have much to play for today outside of being spoilers. Baltimore is expected to sit many of their starters today. The visiting Steelers can still make the playoffs this year with a win today and some help. If our Miami Dolphins beat the Buffalo Bills or the Tennesee Titans defeat or tie with the Jacksonville Jaguars the Steelers are in. Pittsburgh can also earn a spot in the playoffs if the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts game ends in a tie.

Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) 3rd AFC North @ Baltimore Ravens (13-3) 1st AFC North