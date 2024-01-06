NFL Week 18 2023 odds: Winners picks for Saturday Steelers vs. Ravens, Texans vs. Colts

We have reached Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season, bringing us to the end of the regular season. The schedule for this weekend includes two Saturday games, with the Pittsburgh Steelers kicking off at the Baltimore Ravens at 4:30 p.m. ET today. The Houston Texans then visit the Indianapolis Colts with kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC.

Both games are full of playoff implications. The Ravens will likely rest most of their starters, having already clinched the AFC North and the top seed in the AFC playoff picture. The Steelers, Texans, and Colts are all battling for a playoff spot. While the Texans and Colts could both still win the AFC South if the Jacksonville Jaguars lose on Sunday, all three times are likely looking to claim one of the two available wild card positions in the AFC.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the the Steelers are three-point favorites for the first game today, in large part due to Baltimore sitting out players. The point total for the game is 34.5, with the Steelers +162 on the moneyline and the Ravens +136.

The Texans are 1.5-point favorites in the second game, with the combined total set at 47.5 points. The Texans are -122 with the Colts +102.

As we do every week here on The Phinsider, our contributors are back with their picks for tonight’s game. Our predictions pool runs all season and primarily focuses on the straight-up winners for each game. We are able to make picks against the spread as well, with the odds for the game brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook. You can also check out any picks against the spread or point total over/under picks in the graphic below, brought to us by Tallysight.

Before we get to the picks, it is time to reset our season-long standings for the group.

Week 17 results:

Sumeet Jena 13-3

James McKinney 13-3

George Forder 12-4

Kevin Nogle 11-5

Marek Brave 10-6

Nick Sabatino 10-6

Josh Houtz 9-7

Overall standings:

James McKinney 169-87

Sumeet Jena 168-88

Kevin Nogle 159-97

Marek Brave 151-105

Josh Houtz 150-106

George Forder 150-106

------------

Jake Mendel 128-82*

Nick Sabatino 129-93*

*Jake Mendel and Nick Sabatino have missed making picks for at least one full week of the season. We will continue to track their picks throughout the rest of the season, but we will not include them in the overall standings.

Here are our picks for today’s Saturday game: