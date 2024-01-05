 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and Jerome Baker are questionable for Sunday’s game

Linebacker Jerome Baker must be activated off injured reserve to play against Buffalo.

By Jacob Mendel
Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins listed the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the Buffalo Bills. Three players, linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are all questionable for the game.

Jerome Baker was designated to return from injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering an injury in Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. The sixth-year linebacker returned to practice but has been limited daily this week.

Mostert and Waddle were limited on Friday after missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to their injuries. Both players didn’t play in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Dolphins began the week with 19 players listed on the injury report — 14 are good to go for Sunday Night Football. That list includes five offensive linemen — Robert Hunt (hamstring), Austin Jackson (oblique), Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), Lester Cotton (hip), and Terron Armstead (knee/ankle/back).

Buffalo center Mitch Morse is questionable for Sunday after missing Friday’s practice with an illness. Josh Allen (neck/right finger) and five others appeared on the injury report throughout the week but are set to play in Week 18.

