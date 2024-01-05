Dolphins vs. Bills odds: Week 18 Sunday Night Football prop bets to consider

The NFL schedule makers hit a homerun in 2023 as they scheduled the Buffalo Bills to visit the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. This weekend’s game has become an AFC East title game, with the winner claiming the division championship for the season and the AFC playoff picture’s second seed. If the Dolphins lose the game, they fall to the sixth seed as an AFC wild card. If the Bills lose, they will find themselves either in the sixth seed, the seventh seed, or left out of the playoffs, depending on other results around the conference.

The Dolphins lost to the Bills in Week 4, 48-20. To avoid another blowout loss, Miami is going to need big individual performances from several of their key players. Each week this season, we have taken a look at five Dolphins player prop bets to consider - trying to find the right players to bet the over, based on the odds brought to us by DraftKings Sportsbook.

We are going to completely forget about last week because that game was just one no Dolphins fan wants to remember. Today, we are going t find five Dolphins player prop bets to consider for their game on Sunday Night Football against Buffalo.

Here are my prop bets for the Dolphins in Week 18. All of these are available from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tua Tagovailoa, 264.5 pasing yards

Over: -115; Under: -115

The Dolphins have to get our of their offensive funk lately, and they have to put points up on the board to keep up with the Bills’ offense. Miami should come out looking to throw the ball, getting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (who is questionable for the game due to injury) into rhythm. Passing should be the story of the game, and Tagovailoa going over 264.5 - even thought the Bills defense has done well against the pass this year - seems likely.

Tyreek Hill, 92.5 receiving yards

Over: -115; Under: -115

Hill has been slowed by an ankle injury, but he is going to be looking to prove he is ready for the playoffs. If Tagovailoa is going to have a big passing day, Hill is going to lead the way.

Durham Smythe, 0.5 touchdowns

Over: +390

Smythe does not have a touchdown this year, but he is should surpass his career highs in receptions and receiving yards this week. A redzone touchdown pass to the tight end could be in the script for the weekend.

Andrew Van Ginkel, 0.25 sacks

Over: +150; Under: -195

Bills quarterback josh Allen is a beast, even more so when he takes on the Dolphins. Someone from the Dolphins are going to have to stop him. Van Ginkel has been special this year. With Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb now lost to injury for the season, Van Ginkel is going to have plenty of pass rush opportunities on Sunday. He should be able to get at least a half sack at some point.

Jason Sanders, 6.5 kicking points

Over: -105; Under: -25

If this becomes a high-scoring game, Sanders should have plenty of opportunity to kick.