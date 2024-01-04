Dolphins OC Frank Smith is widely admired by the NFL

Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith joined the franchise as part of coach Mike McDaniel’s staff, but here’s a sign that his time in South Florida could be coming to a close. The NFL Players Association released a poll in which 1,700 players ranked the coordinators they play on a scale of 1-10 — ranking Smith as the league’s top OC.

As the hiring cycle approaches, this is interesting: The NFL Players Association asked over 1,700 players to rate the coordinators they play for on a scale of 1-10.



Here are the top five at each spot, including the No. 1 overall vote-getter: #Lions DC Aaron Glenn. pic.twitter.com/1RuFpXXawc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2024

Smith, 42, spent the last two years working with McDaniel to develop one of the league’s top offenses. The Dolphins averaged 23.8 points per game last season — that ballooned to a league-best 30.1 points per game in 2023.

Carolina Panthers OC Thomas Brown was voted second, followed by Brian Schottenheimer (Cowboys), Brian Callahan (Cincinnati Bengals), and Kellen Moore (Las Angeles Chargers).

Flipping to the defense, Aaron Glenn of the Detroit Lions earned the top spot at DC. Steve Wilks (San Francisco 49ers) was voted second, and Dan Quinn (Dallas Cowboys) finished third. Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores was ranked fourth, followed by Raheem Morris of the Los Angeles Rams.

Last but certainly not least — John Fassel of the Cowboys earned the top rank among special teams coordinators. Chris Tabor (Panthers) was second, followed by Matt Daniels (Minnesota Vikings). Detriot’s Dave Fipp was fourth, and former Dolphins coordinator Darren Rizzi rounded out the group at No. 5!