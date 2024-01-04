NFL Week 18 2023: Miami Dolphins fan confidence poll

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Miami Dolphins fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

I think we can all admit that Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season was not the coronation of the Miami Dolphins as the AFC East division champions we had all hoped it would be. Miami, instead, was demolished by the Baltimore Ravens, setting up an AFC East title game with the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. This did not go as we had hoped, and now there are question marks surrounding the Dolphins as the schedule reaches the regular season finale

How are you feeling about the Dolphins’ direction this year? Our SB Nation Reacts poll is back to give you a chance to answer that question. This week, our survey is a little longer, with four total questions.

Along with the normal confidence question, we would like to know if you think Miami should rest this week, knowing they are locked into the playoffs, rather than worrying about the AFC East division title. We also ask if the Dolphins have to win a playoff game this year for the season to be considered a success for Miami. And, finally, we want to know if you think the Dolphins should shake up their defensive plan, allowing cornerback Jalen Ramsey to shadow Stefon Diggs throughout the game on Sunday night.

You can vote for all four survey questions before and you can feel free to discuss your vote in the comments at the bottom of the page.