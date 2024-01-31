Tua Tagovailoa surprises Purple Heart recipient with Super Bowl trip

On Thursday, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa announced that he is honoring United States Marine Corps veteran Staff Sergeant John ‘Jonesy’ Jones and his brother with a trip to Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

Tagovailoa worked with USAA and the Marine Corps Association to make the trip happen, which includes the opportunity to chat with him and other players.

#ad ADVERSITY IS AN OPPORTUNITY! I’m blessed to team up w/ @USAA & @MCA_Marines to honor USMC vet SSGT John Jones, a true inspiration who faced adversity head on, with a trip #SuperBowlLVIII. See you in Las Vegas, Jonesy! #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/9lOXRP5Xe5 — Tua. T (@Tua) January 31, 2024

“Whenever I face setbacks, challenges, or adversity in my football career, I always find inspiration from the men and women in the military who bravely serve our country,” Tagovailoa said in a release. “No one is more inspiring in the face of adversity than Staff Sergeant John “Jonesy” Jones.

“I’m humbled by the opportunity to join with USAA and the Marine Corps Association to award him with a trip to the Super Bowl, and I can’t wait to learn from him and show my thanks when we meet in Las Vegas.”

SSgt Jones served from 1995 until 2007, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant upon medical retirement. He worked in various roles, including machine gunner, cadre instructor trainer, non‐lethal weapons instructor trainer, and close-quarters battle instructor trainer.

While deployed, SSgt Jones was severely injured when his vehicle ran over an anti‐tank mine in 2005. As a result of his injuries, he lost both legs below the knees and gradually began the process of walking again with prosthesis.

His decorated military career includes being awarded a Purple Heart, Navy Commendation Medal with Valor, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Gold Star, Combat Action Ribbon, and three Good Conduct Medals.

Following his time in the military, SSgt Jones was the first graduate of the Wall Street Warfighters, which trains and helps injured service members achieve meaningful jobs on Wall Street.

As a lifelong 49ers fan, SSgt plans to bring his brother, Michael, to the Super Bowl.