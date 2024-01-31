Phinsider Question Of The Day: Top Free Agent Target Edition

The Miami Dolphins head into their offseason with a laundry list of questions and a ton of work to do. The team needs to sign some of their own free agents to start with as the roster will be hard to fill out if too many of our top free agents walk. While the team decides who to keep and possibly throw big money at (Please figure out how to keep Wilkins, please!!!!) they also need to trim some fat (or a lot of fat) and finagle some contracts to get under the cap far enough that they can fill out the roster to begin with. Then the front office must decide what to do with this year's draft capital since they again have a first-rounder.

Somewhere in the middle of this crazy upcoming process, the team must also figure out what key position and player they want to target in free agency. Sure, they won't have a lot of money to make many big splashes but somehow every team, no matter how cash-strapped, seems to make at least one big if not fairly notable free agency signing each off-season.

So tonight’s question of the day is simple. What position and which player would you like to see the Dolphins make their primary target once free agency begins?

There are a ton of top free-agent list out there for reference.

These are just a few of the lists that are out there right now.

