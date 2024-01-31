NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024: Final rosters and event schedule

The NFL Pro Bowl Games for 2024 begin tomorrow, with the second half of the event coming on Sunday. The two-day, all-star event features several skills competitions, highlighted by the precision passing competition and the dodgeball tournament. Sunday will include more skills competitions as well as a flag football game. Everything will take place in Orlando, Florida, with the Thursday events at UCF’s Nicholson Fieldhouse and Sunday’s portion at Camping World Stadium.
The Thursday portion of the Pro Bowl Games is not open to the public, but Sunday’s events at Camping World Stadium will be.
For the Miami Dolphins, the team has six players scheduled to participate in the event. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Raheem Mostert, fullback Alec Ingold, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were all named starters for the event, while tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were selected as reserves. The Dolphins did not have any replacement players added to the roster, though outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was the first alternate for his position, but a late-season injury removed him from eligibility.
The full rosters and schedule for the events are below:
AFC Pro Bowl Games 2024 Roster
Quarterbacks
- Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins*
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (elected not to play)
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl participant)
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (alternate)
- Garner Minshew, Indianapolis Colts (alternate)
Running Backs
- Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins*
- James Cook, Buffalo Bills
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
Fullback
- Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins*
Wide Receivers
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins*
- Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns* (injury)
- Kennan Ellen, Los Angeles Chargers
- Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (alternate)
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs* (Super Bowl participant)
- David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
- Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (alternate)
Tackles
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*
- Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
Guards
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
- Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns* (injury)
- Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl participant)
- Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns (alternate)
- Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore Ravens (alternate)
Centers
- Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs* (Super Bowl participant)
- Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
- Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (alternate)
Defensive Ends
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders* (injury)
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals
- Will Anderson, Houston Texans (alternate)
Defensive Tackles
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs* (Super Bowl participant)
- Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*
- Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
- DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts (alternate)
Outside Linebackers
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers* (injury)
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers* (injury)
- Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets (alternate)
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns (alternate)
Inside Linebackers
- Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*
- Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens
Cornerbacks
- Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*
- Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*
- Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins
- Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Safeties
- Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos*
- Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens*
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
Long Snapper
- Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars*
Punter
- AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*
Kicker
- Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*
Kick Returner
- Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos*
Special Teamer
- Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers*
NFC Pro Bowl Games 2024 Roster
Quarterbacks
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (elected not to play)
- Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (elected not to play)
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (alternate)
- Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (alternate)
- Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (alternate)
Running Backs
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)
- D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
- Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions (alternate)
Fullback
- Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)
- C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings (alternate)
Wide Receivers
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys*
- A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles* (injury)
- Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (elected not to play)
- Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (alternate)
- DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (alternate)
Tight Ends
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)
- Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
- Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (alternate)
Tackles
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
- Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (alternate)
Guards
- Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys* (injury)
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*
- Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
- Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys (alternate)
Centers
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
Defensive Ends
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)
- Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears*
- Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
- Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys (alternate)
Defensive Tackles
- Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams* (injury)
- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*
- Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl participant)
- Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers (alternate)
- Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (alternate)
Outside Linebackers
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
- Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*
- Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
Inside Linebackers
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)
- Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
- Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (alternate)
Cornerbacks
- DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys*
- Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)
- Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
- Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
- Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles (alternate)
Safeties
- Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons*
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
- Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks
Long Snapper
- Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*
Punter
- Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*
Kicker
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys*
Kick Returner
- Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints*
Special Teamer
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions* (elected not to play)
- Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks (alternate)
Thursday, February 1 - Skills Showdown
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV Coverage: ESPN
Online Stream: ESPN+, NFL+
Events:
- Precision Passing - three quarterbacks from each conference attempt to hit as many targets and accumulate points in one minute each.
- Best Catch (pre-taped) - one player from each conference makes their most creative catch; fan-vote for the winner
- Closest to the Pin (pre-taped) - six players from each conference drive a golf ball as close to the hole as possible
- High Stakes - players attempt to catch JUGS machine punts while holding previously caught footballs
- Dodgeball - multi-round tournament featuring four teams of five players each. Opening round features AFC offense vs. NFC defense and NFC offense vs. AFC defense.
- Kick Tac Toe - kicker from each conference competes in giant tic-tac-toe competition
- Snap Shots (new) - long snappers and centers from each conference attempt to hit targets with snaps
Friday, February 4 - Pro Bowl Championship
(Skills Competition and Flag Football)
Start Time: 3 p.m. ET
TV Coverage: ESP, ABC, Disney XD
Online Stream: ESPN+, NFL+
Tickets: probowl.com/tickets
Events:
- Madden NFL 24 Head-to-Head (pre-taped) - two players from each conference play Madden NFL 24 against each other using the Pro Bowl Games rosters
- Gridiron Gauntlet - six players from each conference in a full-field relay race through an obstacle course
- Tug-of-War (new) - five-on-five
- Move The Chains - offensive and defensive linemen from each conference compete in a teamwork competition to remove 3,000 pounds of weights off a wall and pull the 2,000 pound wall across the finish line
- Flag Football Game - AFC vs. NFC
