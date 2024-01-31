NFL Pro Bowl Games 2024: Final rosters and event schedule

The NFL Pro Bowl Games for 2024 begin tomorrow, with the second half of the event coming on Sunday. The two-day, all-star event features several skills competitions, highlighted by the precision passing competition and the dodgeball tournament. Sunday will include more skills competitions as well as a flag football game. Everything will take place in Orlando, Florida, with the Thursday events at UCF’s Nicholson Fieldhouse and Sunday’s portion at Camping World Stadium.

The Thursday portion of the Pro Bowl Games is not open to the public, but Sunday’s events at Camping World Stadium will be.

For the Miami Dolphins, the team has six players scheduled to participate in the event. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Raheem Mostert, fullback Alec Ingold, and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were all named starters for the event, while tackle Terron Armstead and cornerback Jalen Ramsey were selected as reserves. The Dolphins did not have any replacement players added to the roster, though outside linebacker Bradley Chubb was the first alternate for his position, but a late-season injury removed him from eligibility.

The full rosters and schedule for the events are below:

AFC Pro Bowl Games 2024 Roster

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins*

James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

Fullback

Alec Ingold, Miami Dolphins*

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs* (Super Bowl participant)

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (alternate)

Tackles

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*

Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

Guards

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns* (injury)

Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl participant)

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns (alternate)

Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore Ravens (alternate)

Centers

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs* (Super Bowl participant)

Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (alternate)

Defensive Ends

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders* (injury)

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Will Anderson, Houston Texans (alternate)

Defensive Tackles

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs* (Super Bowl participant)

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets*

Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts (alternate)

Outside Linebackers

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers* (injury)

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers* (injury)

Josh Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jermaine Johnson, New York Jets (alternate)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns (alternate)

Inside Linebackers

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*

Patrick Queen, Baltimore Ravens

Cornerbacks

Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos*

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets*

Jalen Ramsey, Miami Dolphins

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Safeties

Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos*

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens*

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Long Snapper

Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars*

Punter

AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*

Kicker

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens*

Kick Returner

Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos*

Special Teamer

Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh Steelers*

NFC Pro Bowl Games 2024 Roster

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)

D’Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions (alternate)

Fullback

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)

C.J. Ham, Minnesota Vikings (alternate)

Wide Receivers

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys*

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles* (injury)

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (elected not to play)

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (alternate)

DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (alternate)

Tight Ends

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (alternate)

Tackles

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (alternate)

Guards

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys* (injury)

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons*

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys (alternate)

Centers

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Defensive Ends

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)

Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears*

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys (alternate)

Defensive Tackles

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams* (injury)

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*

Javon Hargrave, San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl participant)

Derrick Brown, Carolina Panthers (alternate)

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (alternate)

Outside Linebackers

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*

Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings*

Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

Inside Linebackers

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)

Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (alternate)

Cornerbacks

DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys*

Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers* (Super Bowl participant)

Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles (alternate)

Safeties

Jessie Bates, Atlanta Falcons*

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks

Long Snapper

Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*

Punter

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*

Kicker

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys*

Kick Returner

Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints*

Special Teamer

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions* (elected not to play)

Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks (alternate)

Thursday, February 1 - Skills Showdown

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: ESPN

Online Stream: ESPN+, NFL+

Events:

Precision Passing - three quarterbacks from each conference attempt to hit as many targets and accumulate points in one minute each.

Best Catch (pre-taped) - one player from each conference makes their most creative catch; fan-vote for the winner

Closest to the Pin (pre-taped) - six players from each conference drive a golf ball as close to the hole as possible

High Stakes - players attempt to catch JUGS machine punts while holding previously caught footballs

Dodgeball - multi-round tournament featuring four teams of five players each. Opening round features AFC offense vs. NFC defense and NFC offense vs. AFC defense.

Kick Tac Toe - kicker from each conference competes in giant tic-tac-toe competition

Snap Shots (new) - long snappers and centers from each conference attempt to hit targets with snaps

Friday, February 4 - Pro Bowl Championship

(Skills Competition and Flag Football)

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Coverage: ESP, ABC, Disney XD

Online Stream: ESPN+, NFL+

Tickets: probowl.com/tickets

Events: