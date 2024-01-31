Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)

Mac Jones’ personal coach explains what went wrong with the Patriots QB - Pats Pulpit

Joe Dickinson, who has worked with Jones for 14 years, gave insight into the young passer and his lack of development.





New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)

New York Jets: How does Sauce Gardner compare to Darrelle Revis? - Gang Green Nation

Sauce has had a start to his career for the ages





Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)

What if...Josh Allen Quarterbacked the 1998 Buffalo Bills? - Buffalo Rumblings

It’s like Marvel but with worse writers — me

AFC NORTH:

Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)

5 takeaways from the Ravens gut-wrenching AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs - Baltimore Beatdown

The team fell short of advancing to the Super Bowl in debilitating fashion.





Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)

Steelers’ Art Rooney II believes in Kenny Pickett... but he’s ready for a QB competition - Behind the Steel Curtain

Steelers president Art Rooney II spoke to the media Monday for his annual end-of-season presser.





Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)

Cincinnati Bengals have major needs to reach 2025 Super Bowl; Here’s what they are - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals should fill at least some of those holes from within





Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)

Browns Ken Dorsey: Was he the problem with the Bills? - Dawgs By Nature

Sean McDermott, Josh Allen and Ken Dorsey share blame in Buffalo

AFC SOUTH:

Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)

Houston Texans: Looking at quarterbacks who can be added to 2024 roster - Battle Red Blog

Are there any upgrades needed to the quarterback room for the Houston Texans





Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)

Brian Callahan open to a Derrick Henry return Titans - Music City Miracles

Callahan gave a really good answer when asked about The King





Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)

BCC staff roundtable: Takes on Jaguars hiring Ryan Nielsen as DC and biggest need - Big Cat Country

Our Big Cat Country staff delivers takes on the new Jaguars DC.





Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)

How important is it for the Colts to re-sign Gardner Minshew? - Stampede Blue

Colts backup quarterback Gardner Minshew played a lot in 2023. How essential is it that he return?

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)

State of the Denver Broncos roster: Quarterback is the biggest question - Mile High Report

What the Denver Broncos do at the quarterback position will drive the offseason and possible success on the field.





Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)

Chargers Expected to Name Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz as New General Manager - Bolts From The Blue

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Chargers are expected to name Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz as their new general manager.





Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)

Marvin Lewis gives Raiders’ Antonio Pierce a veteran sounding board - Silver And Black Pride

Former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis will help guide and mentor Las Vegas Raiders rookie head coach Antonio Pierce





Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)

Chiefs Injuries: Charles Omenihu suffers torn in AFC Championship - Arrowhead Pride

Omenihu was optimistic following the game, but tests on Monday showed the worst possible outcome.

NFC EAST:

New York Giants (via Big Blue View)

If Dennard Wilson is the Giants’ choice for defensive coordinator, they will have competition - Big Blue View

Ravens’ defensive backs coach also being courted by other teams





Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)

Talking Myself Into Nick Sirianni - Bleeding Green Nation

How I’ve tried to bring pragmatism into Lurie’s decision to keep Nick





Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)

Dallas Cowboys: Front-office keeps making same mistakes on coaching staff - Blogging The Boys

The Dallas Cowboys could use a new approach to their coaching hires, because they just keep doing the same thing.





Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)

A trip back to the last time Washington hired an offensive mastermind as head coach - Hogs Haven

Forty three years ago, Jack Kent Cooke and the Washington Redskins hired the man who would go down in history as the franchise’s best head coach, Joe Jackson Gibbs. Gibbs would go on to win 154...

NFC NORTH:

Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)

Report: Ejiro Evero ‘near top of’ Packers’ list of DC options - Acme Packing Company

So is Evero going to be available for Green Bay to interview or not? No one’s sure.





Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)

For Detroit Lions, the pain is not knowing if you’ll ever get back - Pride Of Detroit

The Detroit Lions look like a team that’s on the rise, but Dan Campbell knows the future holds no guarantees.





Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)

Dear Ryan Poles: Let Justin Go - Windy City Gridiron

This is an open letter of sorts to Ryan Poles. Sometimes it’s time for a team and a quarterback to see other "people." If you love someone...





Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)

The speculation about Kirk Cousins’ asking price has started - Daily Norseman

And the first report is a doozy

NFC SOUTH:

New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)

Saints Offensive Coordinator Tracker: Who’s still on the board? - Canal Street Chronicles

New Orleans has reportedly interviewed eight candidates as of January 25th.





Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)

The Falcoholic weighs in on new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris - The Falcoholic

The Falcons surprised many on Thursday by hiring former Falcons coach Raheem Morris instead of former Patriots coach Bill Belichick.





Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)

Thomas Brown will not be with the Panthers next season - Cat Scratch Reader

The Carolina Panthers will be looking for a new offensive coordinator.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)

Bruce Arians: Bucs aren’t losing any of their top free agents - Bucs Nation

The former head coach says Evans, Mayfield aren’t going anywhere.

NFC WEST:

San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)

49ers news: Why Brock Purdy is the reason the Niners made the Super Bowl - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy made play after play with his legs, and was the difference-maker the Niners needed under center





Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)

Arizona Cardinals get wide receiver and defensive tackle in 33rd Team’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft - Revenge of the Birds

A new mock draft for the Arizona Cardinals coming out of Championship Weekend.





Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)

Why Tom Pelissero reports Seahawks coaching search could wrap up ‘in next 48 hours’ - Field Gulls

With the Lions and Ravens seasons ended Sunday, the Seahawks are scheduled to interview both over the next day.





Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)

Rams interview Ron Rivera for defensive coordinator position - Turf Show Times

The Rams have talked to longtime head coach Ron Rivera about their DC position