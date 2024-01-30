Ron Jaworski shares a different side to Vic Fangio’s time with the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins made headlines last week by parting ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio after just one season in South Florida. Players celebrated the move on social media, and now we’re hearing Fangio’s side of the story, too.

Former NFL quarterback Ron Jaworski appeared on 94WIP’s Tuesday Morning Show and pinned Miami’s defensive struggles on the players, despite Fangio’s efforts to push them.

“Coaches coach,” Jaworski said. “I have connections as well around this league and I hear another side of that story, that there were some players on that defense that didn’t want to work. Didn’t want to put the time in, didn’t want to put the effort in, didn’t want to make the commitment to be successful.”

Fangio quickly found a new home, becoming defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. Miami, meanwhile, is interviewing roughly 10 people for its DC position.

“Guys like to party at night and South Beach is really a great place to party,” Jaworski added. “And Vic tried to get those guys and push those guys to become harder workers and better athletes, and more committed to their team. And he couldn’t get through to those guys.

“Those were the guys that Vic was pushing and they’re the guys that are whining right now.”

Albert Breer, senior NFL Reporter for Monday Morning Quarterback, shared some more details about Miami and Fangio “mutually agreeing to part ways.”

“Fangio insisted on being the lone voice in the defensive room, something that chafed other coaches and, in time, led the venerable defensive play-caller losing some of his players,” Breer wrote on Jan 26.