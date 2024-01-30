Miami Dolphins DL coach Austin Clark is working the Senior Bowl

The Miami Dolphins are in the process of identifying the franchise’s next defensive coordinator. Meanwhile, the team’s position coaches are putting in overtime.

Austin Clark, responsible for coaching up the defensive line, is in Mobile, AL, working with soon-to-be professional athletes at the Senior Bowl. Scheduled for Feb. 3 at 1 p.m., the Senior Bowl showcases top prospects who completed their college eligibility.

Clark working some defensive linemen and edge defenders through drills https://t.co/VLYsUfy6lX pic.twitter.com/43cQM5NnSC — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) January 30, 2024

Clark joined the Dolphins as outside linebackers coach under head coach Brian Flores ahead of 2021 and was promoted to defensive line coach the following year. That said, Clark was not the Dolphins’ coaching staff when it guided the National Team to a 27-24 victory at the Senior Bowl in 2021.

Two months later, Miami used its two first-round selections on Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips. Fun fact — Liam Eichenberg was the only player selected who was also coached by Miami’s staff at the Senior Bowl in 2021.