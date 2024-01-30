Dolphins lose potential defensive coordinator candidate as Bills promote Bobby Babich

The Buffalo Bills promoted linebackers coach Bobby Babich to their defensive coordinator position on Tuesday, a move that continues the upward trajectory of an in-demand coach in the league. The promotion keeps Babich in Buffalo during an offseason in which other teams, including the Miami Dolphins, were looking to interview Babich for their own defensive coordinator openings.

Babich joined the Bills in 2017 as an assistant defensive backs coach. He was promoted in 2018 to the safeties coach position, holding that spot through 2021. He then moved over to be the linebackers coach for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, taking over from his father Bob, before the move to make him the team’s defensive coordinator.

The younger Babich has also worked on the coaching staffs for the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers as well as at FIU, Eastern Illinois, and Kent State. Babich’s 2013 to 2015 stint with the Browns overlapped with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who was Cleveland’s wide receivers coach in 2014. Babich was an assistant defensive backs coach at the time.

Along with the Dolphins, Babich was set to interview with the Green Bay Packers. He had also completed an interview with the New York Giants.