Dolphins defensive coordinator search continues as interview scheduled with Chris Kiffin

The Miami Dolphins are casting a wide net in their 2024 defensive coordinator search, looking to find the right coach to replace Vic Fangio. Moments after news broke that the team is looking to interview Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, another name was added to the team’s growing list of candidates. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Houston Texans linebackers coach Chris Kiffin will interview for the Miami defensive coordinator position on Friday.

Kiffin, the brother of Ole Miss head coach Lane, joined the Texans in February 2023 as their linebackers coach. Before the move to Houston, he was the Cleveland Browns defensive line coach from 2020 to 2022. His first position in the NFL came in 2018 when he joined the San Francisco 49ers as the pass rush specialist coach, working that spot through 2019. At the collegiate level, Kiffin coaches at Florida Atlantic, Ole Miss, Arkansas State, USC, and Idaho in various defensive coaching positions. He also had a two-year stint at Nebraska as an offensive quality control assistant.

Kiffin’s time with the 49ers overlapped with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, who was the run game coordinator for San Francisco from 2017 to 2020 before moving up to the offensive coordinator position in 2021.

This is the first reported interview of the coaching carousel in 2024 for Kiffin.