Dolphins RB De’Von Achane Nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Year

The Miami Dolphins selected De’Von Achane out of Texas A&M in the 2023 NFL draft with the 84th overall pick (3rd round). Achane ran a 4.32 40 yard dash and was a part of an All-American 4x100 meter relay team in 2021. Dolphins fans were excited to see what he could do in Mike McDaniel’s wide zone perimeter run game and he did not disappoint.

While Achane suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason that kept him sidelined until week two against the Patriots, he had his breakout performance the following week at home against a reeling Broncos defense. Achane would record 18 carries in that game for 203 yards (11.3 per carry) and two touchdowns. He also added four catches for 30 yards and another two touchdowns through the air.

While Achane dealt with some injuries (one which landed him on the in-season IR for a month), he was still regularly the most explosive player on the football field. His smooth running style, cutback ability, and burst made him a major asset for this offense down the stretch. He finished the season with 103 carries for 800 yards and 8 touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 27 of his 37 targets for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns in the passing game. His 7.8 yards per carry was the most in the NFL (minimum 100 carries) and the most by a running back since 1934 when Beattie Feathers averaged 8.4 yards per carry.

Who's your pick for the @pepsi Rookie of the Year?



Vote now at https://t.co/aSx1vIATxP pic.twitter.com/pnr53eEvIw — NFL (@NFL) January 30, 2024

While Achane is facing some stiff competition this year, that shouldn’t stop Miami Dolphins fans from giving him a vote. Here is each nominees regular season stat line:

HB De’Von Achane: 103 carries / 800 yards / 27 receptions / 197 rec yards / 11 total TDs

QB C.J. Stroud: 4108 yards/ 23 TDs / 5 int / 167 rush yards / 3 rushing TDs

HB Bijan Robinson: 214 carries / 976 yards / 58 receptions / 487 rec yards / 8 total TDs

WR Puka Nacua: 105 receptions / 1,486 yards / 6 TDs

TE Sam LaPorta: 86 receptions / 889 yards / 10 TDs

HB Jahmyr Gibbs: 182 carries / 945 yards / 52 receptions / 316 rec yards / 11 total TDs