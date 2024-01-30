Dolphins add Anthony Weaver to defensive coordinator interview list

Mike McDaniel is casting his search for a new defensive coordinator far and wide, with new and exciting names emerging daily.

So far, the Miami Dolphins have reportedly interviewed former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and in-house candidates Anthony Campanile and Ryan Slowick for the job. In addition, Miami has requested an interview with Buffalo Bills linebacker coach Bob Babich and will meet later today with former Bills DC Leslie Frazier, according to KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson.

Now, another new name has emerged...

According to The Athletic’s Senior NFL Insider Dianna Russini, the Dolphins will interview Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for the team’s vacant defensive coordinator position. Here’s what Russini tweeted out a short time ago:

Anthony Weaver will interview for the defensive coordinator position for the Miami Dolphins, per source. Weaver spent hours on Monday with the Commanders discussing the head coaching job. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 30, 2024

Weaver, a former player in the league, was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft (52nd-overall). He would play four seasons with the Ravens (2002-2005) and an additional three with the Houston Texans (2005-2008) before hanging up his cleats to become a coach.

His first gig would come as a graduate assistant at The University of Florida in 2010. From there, he would coach linebackers at North Texas. After only two seasons at the collegiate level, Weaver made the leap to the NFL, becoming a defensive line assistant with the New York Jets. After stops with the Bills and Browns, Weaver would land in Houston with the Texans in 2016 as the team’s defensive line coach.

In 2020 he would be promoted to defensive coordinator. The following season, he would land in Baltimore with John Harbaugh as run game coordinator/d-line coach before being promoted to assistant head coach in 2023. Here’s a nice nugget from the Baltimore Ravens official website:

Under Weaver’s tutelage (2021-22), Baltimore’s defensive front has contributed to the NFL’s second-best run defense (88.3 ypg), No. 2-ranked third-down defense (34.9%) and fourth-overall red zone defense (50.0%). Has guided the development of Ravens’ young DLs Travis Jones, Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington. Helped lead Baltimore’s 2023 offensive coordinator search, which yielded Todd Monken for the position. Weaver has coached multiple Pro Bowlers, including J.J. Watt (2018) and Jadeveon Clowney (2016-18).

What are your thoughts on Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver? Which of these defensive coordinator candidates is currently your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!