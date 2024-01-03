Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill among Dolphins 2024 Pro Bowl Selections

The NFL has finally announced the rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. Unlike years prior, this year’s Pro Bowl will be a week-long event featuring an “exciting new format” centered around flag football. The event is set to be held on February 4th, 2024, at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, Florida.

The Miami Dolphins will be heavily represented in this year’s Pro Bowl, with six players named to the first-team. They are, as follows:

Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback

Raheem Mostert, Running Back

Tyreek Hill, Wide Receiver

Alec Ingold, Fullback

Terron Armstead, Tackle

Jalen Ramsey, Cornerback

The Dolphins have the 4th-most players named to the Pro Bowl, behind the San Francisco 49ers (9), Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens (7), and tied with the Philadelphia Eagles (6).

As the No. 1 scoring offense in the league, Miami’s selections are heavily favored towards the offense. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named to his first ever Pro Bowl, and is the first Dolphins quarterback to achieve that honor since Dan Marino in 1995. Through 17 games this season, Tua has 4,451 yards (league-high), 28 touchdowns (4th-most), and a passer rating of 103.0 (4th-highest). Running back Raheem Mostert was also named to his first Pro Bowl, as was fullback Alec Ingold. Mostert leads the league in touchdowns, with 21.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named to his eighth-consecutive Pro Bowl, becoming the first receiver in NFL history to be named to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight career seasons. Hill has posted career-high numbers in nearly every single statistic this season, putting up 112 receptions, 1,717 yards, and 12 touchdowns through 17 games. To continue, Left tackle Terron Armstead, despite battling injuries all season, has been selected to his fifth Pro Bowl (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023).

Miami’s sole player on defense is cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who despite missing half the season through injury, has been one of the league’s best defensive backs. Through nine games, Ramsey has allowed a completion percentage of 51.4%, second-lowest through his entire career.

Alternates

The Dolphins also had plenty of alternates named to the Pro Bowl, nine to be exact.

Every Miami Dolphins player named to the 2024 Pro Bowl as an alternate. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/tjRW99rXWE — Sumeet (@flameosumeet) January 4, 2024

Should a starter get injured, or their team reaches the Super Bowl, these players will be selected to participate in this year’s Pro Bowl. The complete roster for both conferences can be found here, on NFL.com.

Are you proud of Miami’s Pro Bowl selections? Who got snubbed? Will you be watching the Pro Bowl this year? Let us know in the comments below!