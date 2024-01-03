Jaylen Waddle, five others miss Wednesday’s practice

The Miami Dolphins are limping into a Week 18 bout with the Buffalo Bills. Wednesday’s injury report included 18 players — six didn’t practice.

Jaylen Waddle (ankle), Zach Sieler (illness), Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle), Terron Armstead (knee/back/ankle), Xavien Howard (foot) and Bradley Chubb (knee) were unable to go. Dolphins’ coach Mike McDaniel said that Howard is considered week-to-week and that Chubb is done for the year due to a torn ACL.

De’Von Achane (toe/ribs), Jerome Baker (knee), Lester Cotton (hip), Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle), Tyreek Hill (ankle/personal), Jevon Holland (knees), Robert Hunt (hamstring), Austin Jackson (oblique), David Long (knee), and Duke Riley (ankle) were each limited.

The Dolphins announced on Tuesday that Baker’s 21-day window to return from injured reserve was opened. Hunt didn’t play last week, but McDaniel said he’ll be doing more in practice ahead of Week 18.

Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Tua Tagovailoa (quad/left shoulder) were on the injury report but were both full participants in practice.

Buffalo’s Von Miller and Leonard Floyd had veteran rest days on Wednesday. Safeties Micah Hyde (neck) and Damar Hamlin (shoulder) were limited. Josh Allen practiced but was listed with neck and right finger injuries.